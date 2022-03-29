Katko wants rural areas to get fair share of federal disaster aid

After some rural communities struggled to get federal disaster aid, U.S. Rep. John Katko wants to ensure there is fair access to the assistance.

Katko, the ranking Republican member of the House Homeland Security Committee, authored the Small State and Rural Rescue Act. The legislation would expand the role of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's small state and rural advocate, which assists state and local governments apply for disaster aid. It would also direct a Government Accountability Office review of how FEMA provides individual assistance after disasters occur.

According to Katko, small states and rural communities tend to face obstacles to federal aid and "demonstrating the severe localized impact of these incidents." One consequence of that is these areas can miss out on federal aid and are "underserved" by these programs.

One example is what happened to Cayuga County after storms and flooding in 2017. The state sought a major disaster declaration, which would allow for the county to receive federal aid for affected areas. But FEMA denied the request. The state appealed that decision, but it was rejected.

Patrick Mahunik, who was chairman of the Cayuga County Legislature at the time, said the denial of federal assistance would be a $4 million hit to local governments.

"Rural communities in central New York have been hit in recent years by disastrous and costly flooding," Katko said. "To ensure the fair treatment of rural communities like ours, I introduced the Small State and Rural Rescue Act. This bill will strengthen FEMA's efforts to coordinate with state and local officials when assessing disaster impact, helping to ensure these communities get the assistance they need."

Katko's bill is supported by members of Congress from both parties, including U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, a New York Democrat.

Since Cayuga County faced problems getting federal disaster aid, Katko has proposed changes to the process. A separate measure he introduced would improve preliminary damage assessments, one of the necessary steps in securing a disaster declaration. The House passed that bill in February.

