Katko wants to mandate production of medical supplies for coronavirus pandemic

U.S. Rep. John Katko is part of a bipartisan push that would require President Donald Trump to use the Defense Production Act and force companies to produce medical supplies needed for the coronavirus outbreak.

Katko, R-Camillus, co-sponsored a bill that would mandate the production of at least 500 million N-95 respirator masks, 500 million pairs of gloves, 20 million face shields, 20 million surgical gloves and 200,000 ventilators. The equipment and supplies would be distributed based on the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in each state.

The Defense Production Act is a federal law that gives the president authority to direct companies to manufacture products needed for national defense. Trump has invoked portions of the law, but isn't using it to force the production of any supplies.

Trump said at a recent news conference that one reason he's not using the law is that so many companies are volunteering to either donate or manufacture equipment.

But as the pandemic worsens in the U.S., New York and other states need more equipment and supplies. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the state needs 30,000 ventilators to treat patients with severe symptoms after contracting the coronavirus.