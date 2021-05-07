Katko will 'absolutely support' Stefanik for House GOP leadership post

U.S. Rep. John Katko said Friday that he will support an upstate New York colleague, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, for House Republican conference chair if U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney loses the leadership position.

Katko, R-Camillus, responded to questions about the potential House GOP leadership shake-up during a video conference with reporters. Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, holds the No. 3 leadership post, but has been criticized for her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump and repeated denunciations of Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Katko said Cheney "is a good friend of mine" and noted that he supported her for conference chair after the impeachment. Cheney and Katko were among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But if there is a vacancy, Katko revealed that he will support Stefanik to succeed Cheney.

"I have every confidence that Elise will be a superb leader for all of our conference, not just some," he said. "Elise and I came in together and she knows me as well as she knows conservatives. She knows that I have a different type of district than a lot of conservatives."