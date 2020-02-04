Kenneth Bush III running for NY Assembly, seeking GOP nod to succeed Finch

Kenneth Bush III, a Jordan resident who recently worked as legislative counsel to former state Sen. Bob Antonacci, is running for New York state Assembly.
Bush, 30, revealed in an interview with The Citizen Tuesday that he sent letters to Republican committee members in the 126th Assembly District expressing his interest in the race. He said his candidacy is in the "beginning stages" because Assemblyman Gary Finch, who served for more than two decades, just announced he will be retiring at the end of this year.
"I'm certainly eager to go forward and get the nomination to run for the seat," Bush said.
Bush grew up in Jordan. His family owns and operates Bush Funeral Homes in Elbridge and Jordan. He graduated from Jordan-Elbridge High School and earned his bachelor's degree at SUNY Geneseo. After completing his undergraduate studies, he earned his law degree at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts. He is licensed to practice law in Massachusetts, New York and the federal Southern District of New York.
After finishing law school, Bush said he wanted to return home and "serve in a way that I know can help the region."
He has been a member of the Jordan Fire Department for 15 years and president of the volunteer fire organization for the last four years. He serves on the board of Old Erie Ambulance Service and is chair of the town of Elbridge Republican Committee.
Bush worked at Cuddy Law Firm in Auburn for three years. In that role, he assisted families that have children with special needs get access to services, especially education services.
"That really ties into my passion for education issues," said Bush, whose wife, Jamie, is a teacher in the Syracuse City School District.
When Antonacci was elected to the state Senate, he hired Bush as his legislative counsel. While Antonacci is no longer a state senator after being elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge, Bush is continuing to serve as legislative counsel in the 50th Senate District, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.
If Bush is elected, he wouldn't be the only member of his family serving in government. His father, Ken, is an Onondaga County legislator and former Elbridge town supervisor.
The 126th Assembly District includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties. Most of the district's voters live in Cayuga and Onondaga counties.
As of Nov. 1, there are 31,694 active Republicans and 26,593 active Democratic voters in the district.
