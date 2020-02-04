Kenneth Bush III running for NY Assembly, seeking GOP nod to succeed Finch

Kenneth Bush III, a Jordan resident who recently worked as legislative counsel to former state Sen. Bob Antonacci, is running for New York state Assembly.

Bush, 30, revealed in an interview with The Citizen Tuesday that he sent letters to Republican committee members in the 126th Assembly District expressing his interest in the race. He said his candidacy is in the "beginning stages" because Assemblyman Gary Finch, who served for more than two decades, just announced he will be retiring at the end of this year.

"I'm certainly eager to go forward and get the nomination to run for the seat," Bush said.

Bush grew up in Jordan. His family owns and operates Bush Funeral Homes in Elbridge and Jordan. He graduated from Jordan-Elbridge High School and earned his bachelor's degree at SUNY Geneseo. After completing his undergraduate studies, he earned his law degree at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts. He is licensed to practice law in Massachusetts, New York and the federal Southern District of New York.

After finishing law school, Bush said he wanted to return home and "serve in a way that I know can help the region."

