Khalid Bey, Democratic candidate for Syracuse mayor, tests positive for COVID-19

Khalid Bey, a Syracuse Common Council member and the Democratic candidate for mayor, is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bey's campaign said Monday that he has been in quarantine since Aug. 9. After testing positive for COVID-19, he has suspended his public appearances.

Bey is not vaccinated — a fact that was mentioned during the Democratic primary for mayor. According to his campaign, Bey's doctors "advised against him taking the vaccine before further studies could be done on his preexisting condition that puts him at high risk of a potential severe reaction to the vaccine."

The campaign did not disclose the preexisting condition that prevented Bey from getting the vaccine. However, they added that Bey's doctors have now cleared him to receive the vaccine once he has recovered from COVID-19.

"The vaccine will save lives and protect our friends and neighbors — especially those who are immunocompromised or are too young to receive the vaccine," Bey said. "It's as simple as that."

Bey will be released from quarantine on Tuesday, Aug. 24.