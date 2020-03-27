'Kick coronavirus ass': As NY outbreak worsens, Cuomo says mission is to save lives

Cuomo said he will ask President Donald Trump for the Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA to set up four more temporary hospitals in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island.

The USNS Comfort, a U.S. Navy hospital ship, will arrive in New York on Monday. The ship has 1,200 medical personnel, 1,000 beds, 12 operating rooms, a laboratory and a pharmacy.

The state also plans to use hotels and college dormitories for temporary hospital beds. The additional space could bring it close to the 140,000 beds that may be needed at the peak of the outbreak.

New York has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country — 44,635 — and the highest death toll of any state, with 519 people who have died after contracting the virus.

"This is a different beast that we're dealing with," Cuomo told the National Guard. "This is an invisible beast. It is an insidious beast."

There are signs that the rate of hospitalization may be slowing. Cuomo noted again Friday that the hospitalization rate was doubling every two days. Now it's every 4.7 days.