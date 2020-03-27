'Kick coronavirus ass': As NY outbreak worsens, Cuomo says mission is to save lives

With members of the New York National Guard seated before him, Gov. Andrew Cuomo embraced the role of commander-in-chief by referring to the coronavirus response as a mission.
That mission, he said, is to save lives.
Cuomo on Friday visited the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to highlight the work of the National Guard in setting up a 1,000-bed temporary hospital at the expansive facility. It's the first temporary hospital that will open as the state aims to increase its overall hospital capacity.
Without the temporary hospitals, New York has approximately 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 beds in intensive care units. Cuomo has cited projections that the state will need 140,000 hospital beds at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, which could occur within the next few weeks.
Cuomo explained how the state could reach that 140,000 hospital bed goal over the next month. Hospitals have been asked to increase capacity by 50%, although some agreed to double the number of beds in their facilities. The Army Corps of Engineers and Federal Emergency Management Agency is working with the state to establish temporary hospitals, including the one at the Javits Center.
The first phase of temporary hospitals will include sites in Westchester County and on Long Island — other "hot spots" for the coronavirus in New York. The four sites, including Javits, will add 4,000 hospital beds to the statewide capacity.
Cuomo said he will ask President Donald Trump for the Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA to set up four more temporary hospitals in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island.
The USNS Comfort, a U.S. Navy hospital ship, will arrive in New York on Monday. The ship has 1,200 medical personnel, 1,000 beds, 12 operating rooms, a laboratory and a pharmacy.
The state also plans to use hotels and college dormitories for temporary hospital beds. The additional space could bring it close to the 140,000 beds that may be needed at the peak of the outbreak.
New York has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country — 44,635 — and the highest death toll of any state, with 519 people who have died after contracting the virus.
"This is a different beast that we're dealing with," Cuomo told the National Guard. "This is an invisible beast. It is an insidious beast."
There are signs that the rate of hospitalization may be slowing. Cuomo noted again Friday that the hospitalization rate was doubling every two days. Now it's every 4.7 days.
As of Friday, there are 6,481 patients who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The more concerning number is that 1,583 of the patients are in intensive care units — more than half of the statewide ICU capacity.
Since the outbreak began, 2,045 patients have been discharged from New York hospitals.
The National Guard is aiding the state's response to the pandemic. It played a major role in setting up the temporary hospital at the Javits Center. It has delivered food to people in quarantines.
When there were a high number of cases reported in New Rochelle, Westchester County, earlier this month, Cuomo deployed the National Guard to the city.
In an emotional address to the Guard, he told them that they are "living a moment in history" and that it's a moment "that forges character." He said they will remember the hard work and the lives lost, but they will be proud of their work.
"I say, my friends, that we go out there and we kick coronavirus ass," Cuomo said.
In other news:
• Cuomo responded to comments made by President Donald Trump regarding the ventilators provided by the state. In a tweet Friday, Trump urged the state to deploy the ventilators.
The federal government has provided at least 4,000 ventilators to New York. Cuomo said the ventilators are in a stockpile the state created to help coordinate the response to the public health crisis. The ventilators will be distributed to hospitals as the outbreak progresses.
