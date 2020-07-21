Kirsten Gillibrand endorses Dana Balter for Congress: 'Tireless advocate' for families

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York's junior senator and a former Democratic presidential candidate, is supporting Dana Balter in the 24th Congressional District race.

Gillibrand, who received the most votes in the 24th district as a U.S. Senate candidate in 2010, 2012 and 2018, called Balter, D-Syracuse, "a tireless advocate for working New York families" in a statement announcing her endorsement.

"Dana knows what it's like to work through tough challenges; she worked her way through college as a waitress, has advocated for her brother with disabilities, and almost went bankrupt due to medical costs," Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said. "That's why voters in Dana's district know that they can trust her because she's fought the tough fights. It's going to take hard work to clean up the damage done by Donald Trump and Dana is the partner we need in Congress to help move our state and country forward."

Balter is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, who is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District. The district includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County.