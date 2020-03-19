Kirsten Gillibrand: Joe Biden will be 'champion for women,' fight for paid leave

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Joe will fight for policies that reward work, such as the FAMILY Act, and will be a champion for women and families, workers and young people," Gillibrand said.

With Gillibrand's endorsement, she is highest-ranking New York official to endorse Joe Biden for president. Other members of state's congressional delegation are supporting Biden, including U.S. Reps. Adriano Espaillat, Nita Lowey, Sean Patrick Maloney, Gregory Meeks, Max Rose and Tom Suozzi.

Biden is the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination. On Tuesday, he won primaries in Arizona, Florida and Illinois to extend his lead over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is the only other Democratic candidate remaining in the field.

With 1,181 delegates, Biden holds a nearly 300-delegate lead over Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination. A candidate must secure 1,991 delegates to win the nomination.

Gillibrand's endorsement comes a month before early voting begins for the New York Democratic presidential primary. The primary is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28. Early voting commences April 18.

"I am proud to endorse Joe and I look forward to working with him to take back the White House, and to elect Democrats up and down the ballot," she said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

