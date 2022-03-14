Ko drops out, endorses fellow Republican Sigler for Congress

And then there were two.

Tim Ko, a DeWitt Republican, is suspending his campaign and endorsing Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler in the 22nd Congressional District race. Ko was one of three Republicans, along with Sigler and Sennett resident Brandon Williams, seeking the GOP nomination in the newly drawn eight-county district.

Ko said in a statement that he met with Sigler and Williams before making an endorsement and thinks the Lansing Republican gives the party the best chance to win this year.

"Mike is a hard worker. Being a health care provider during the COVID-19 pandemic, I really appreciate that," Ko said. "During our long style interview, I threw some tough questions his way. Mike unflinchingly answered every one and has earned my vote."

Sigler emerged as the front-runner for the Republican nomination after GOP committees in Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Seneca and Tompkins counties endorsed him in the 22nd district race. Ko, who initially planned to challenge U.S. Rep. John Katko for the GOP nod before Katko announced he would not run for reelection this year, could have circulated petitions to force a primary. But he has decided against continuing his campaign.

Ko's departure sets up a head-to-head primary for the Republican nomination between Sigler, who is also the Tompkins County Republican chair, and Williams, who has been endorsed by the Conservative Party. Williams has said he plans to force a primary against Sigler.

Whether Republican voters choose Sigler or Williams, it will be an uphill battle for the GOP in the new district. There are nearly 50,000 more active Democrats than Republican voters in the district, which includes all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties and parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties.

Democrats could have a seven-way primary to determine who will be the party's nominee. The candidates are Francis Conole, Vanessa Fajans-Turner, Steven Holden, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok, Josh Riley and Sam Roberts.

The primary election will be held June 28.

