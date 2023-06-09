Kristine Lytle will have a second ballot line in her campaign for Cayuga County clerk.

Lytle, a Conservative, created the Experience Matters independent line. When she launched her campaign in March, she told The Citizen that she planned to circulate petitions for an independent ballot line.

Lytle's campaign said she collected roughly 2,000 signatures from registered voters to establish the party line. The minimum number of signatures needed was 1,348.

The line highlights what Lytle hopes is a key difference between her and the two other candidates, Republican Chris Petrus and Democratic nominee Brian Scanlan, in the race for county clerk.

Unlike Petrus and Scanlan, Lytle has worked for an agency — the county Department of Motor Vehicles — that is under the clerk's supervision. She has been employed at the DMV for 16 years, including 13 in a managerial role.

"I believe the Experience Matters party line will provide an additional option for voters to select the most experienced candidate to fill the county clerk position," Lytle said. "I spent the last six weeks, covering hundreds of miles in Cayuga County, to visit with our county voters and am encouraged by the optimism for my candidacy."

Lytle, along with Petrus and Scanlan, are seeking to succeed longtime Cayuga County Clerk Sue Dwyer, who announced that she would not run for reelection this year. Dwyer was first elected clerk in 2003.