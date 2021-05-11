Labor secretary: Biden's $4 trillion plan is 'broader definition of infrastructure'

As congressional Republicans pan President Joe Biden's $4 trillion plan that would fix bridges and roads, make child care more affordable and upgrade schools, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh thinks they ought to expand their definition of infrastructure.
Some Republicans, including Syracuse-area U.S. Rep. John Katko, have questioned the proposed investments in areas that they don't consider "physical infrastructure," such as child care, education and paid leave. Katko, R-Camillus, held a virtual infrastructure roundtable discussion last week and offered his critique of Biden's plans. He said that "even by the most generous interpretations, only about 25% actually goes to physical infrastructure."
"The rest that they're talking about they're trying to shoehorn things into infrastructure that are not, for example, Medicaid and things like that," said Katko, who touted his own plan that focuses on what he defines as "physical infrastructure," including bridges, roads, broadband, water systems and aviation.
Walsh, who served as mayor of Boston before he was nominated to lead the U.S. Department of Labor, held a conference call with Northeast reporters on Tuesday. After The Citizen asked about including child care in an infrastructure package and the comments made by Katko and other Republicans, Walsh highlighted Biden's proposals.
The infrastructure plan is really two separate proposals — the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan. The Americans Jobs Plan would make investments in bridges, roads, airports, broadband and water systems. Modernizing child care facilities and schools are also a high priority.
The American Families Plan would complement many of the components in the jobs plan. Biden wants to make child care affordable, provide free universal pre-kindergarten and implement a national paid leave program.
Biden's ambitious proposals are unlikely to win support from Republicans, who have balked at the price tag and the inclusion of certain policy ideas they have long opposed. But they have sparked a debate about what is — and isn't — infrastructure.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted in April that "Paid leave is infrastructure. Child care is infrastructure. Caregiving is infrastructure." Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has championed many of the proposals in Biden's plans, including a national paid leave program.
Biden prefers a more expansive definition of infrastructure, which is a message Walsh relayed on Tuesday.
Investments in bridge and road repairs are part of the plan. But infrastructure, as Walsh explained, also covers child care, technology, workforce development and issues affecting workers.
"We don't have to limit it to the definition of what we think infrastructure is," Walsh said. "Infrastructure can mean a lot of different things and this plan is a broader definition of infrastructure."
