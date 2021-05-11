Labor secretary: Biden's $4 trillion plan is 'broader definition of infrastructure'

As congressional Republicans pan President Joe Biden's $4 trillion plan that would fix bridges and roads, make child care more affordable and upgrade schools, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh thinks they ought to expand their definition of infrastructure.

Some Republicans, including Syracuse-area U.S. Rep. John Katko, have questioned the proposed investments in areas that they don't consider "physical infrastructure," such as child care, education and paid leave. Katko, R-Camillus, held a virtual infrastructure roundtable discussion last week and offered his critique of Biden's plans. He said that "even by the most generous interpretations, only about 25% actually goes to physical infrastructure."

"The rest that they're talking about they're trying to shoehorn things into infrastructure that are not, for example, Medicaid and things like that," said Katko, who touted his own plan that focuses on what he defines as "physical infrastructure," including bridges, roads, broadband, water systems and aviation.

Walsh, who served as mayor of Boston before he was nominated to lead the U.S. Department of Labor, held a conference call with Northeast reporters on Tuesday. After The Citizen asked about including child care in an infrastructure package and the comments made by Katko and other Republicans, Walsh highlighted Biden's proposals.