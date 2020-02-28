Lake Ontario board agrees to maximize outflows in attempt to prevent flooding

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, which consists of members from the U.S. and Canada, will attempt to prevent flooding for the third time in four years by maximizing outflows through March.
The board met last week and agreed to maximize outflows that deviate from Plan 2014, the oft-criticized water management scheme.
Outflows reached a high of 372,200 cubic feet per second on Monday. That's well above the historical average of 232,700 cubic feet per second for this time of year.
According to the board's statement, outflows will remain at high levels through March 31. The 2020 navigation season on the St. Lawrence River begins April 1. The opening date "allows for outflows to continue in excess of prescribed safe limits for navigation through the end of March," the board explained.
You have free articles remaining.
"The board's outflow strategy for April will be determined at a later date based on conditions upstream and downstream at the time and in consideration of all interests," the board added.
Federal, state and local officials in New York have been calling for increased outflows due to high water levels. Lake Ontario reached 246.56 feet in early February, which was nearly two feet higher than the historical average for that time of year. The lake levels have leveled off, but remain above the historical average. The lake is also higher at this point than it was in February 2017 and 2019.
In 2017 and 2019, flooding caused damage in eight counties along the Lake Ontario shoreline.
Flooding is a possibility again this year, but the bi-national panel is attempting to address the risk. There are challenges, though. The board noted that there are high water levels on other Great Lakes, which flow into Lake Ontario from the west. But the board believes maximizing outflows and deviating from Plan 2014 will "help reduce the risk of levels on Lake Ontario exceeding (247.7 feet) in 2020."
The International Joint Commission, a six-member U.S.-Canada panel that oversees the board, supports the outflow strategy. The commission said Thursday it has directed the board to maximize outflows in the first two weeks of April if Lake Ontario water levels and inflows "indicate the need for extraordinary action."
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.