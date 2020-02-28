Lake Ontario board agrees to maximize outflows in attempt to prevent flooding

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, which consists of members from the U.S. and Canada, will attempt to prevent flooding for the third time in four years by maximizing outflows through March.

The board met last week and agreed to maximize outflows that deviate from Plan 2014, the oft-criticized water management scheme.

Outflows reached a high of 372,200 cubic feet per second on Monday. That's well above the historical average of 232,700 cubic feet per second for this time of year.

According to the board's statement, outflows will remain at high levels through March 31. The 2020 navigation season on the St. Lawrence River begins April 1. The opening date "allows for outflows to continue in excess of prescribed safe limits for navigation through the end of March," the board explained.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"The board's outflow strategy for April will be determined at a later date based on conditions upstream and downstream at the time and in consideration of all interests," the board added.