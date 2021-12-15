Landmarks, ballparks and skate parks: NY awards $1.4 million for Cayuga County projects

A major rehabilitation project at the Seward House Museum in Auburn and an effort to revive the now-defunct Veterans Memorial Park in Aurelius are among the recipients of state grants through the regional economic development council awards process.

The largest grant ($500,000) was awarded to the Seward House Museum for rehabilitating the barn and carriage house on the South Street property. According to a summary of the project, the museum plans to transform the barn into a multi-purpose, year-round space. The carriage house will become an "accessible exhibit space" for a major artifact, the Seward carriage.

The Seward House has already received $500,000 from the National Park Service to support the rehabilitation project.

The Veterans Memorial Park Association will get $300,000 for renovations. Dick Gagliardi, former president of the Auburn Babe Ruth League, spearheaded the construction of the ballpark in the 1980s. He is now leading an effort to revive the facility. His plan includes installing two softball fields, bathrooms and a concession stand.

Two state grants will be delivered to the city of Auburn for different purposes. A $300,000 grant will support the Equal Rights Heritage Center's marketing plan, while an additional $250,000 will help fund the construction of a skate park at Casey Park.

Other awards for Cayuga County projects include:

• $30,000 for the village of Port Byron to fund an engineering report that would recommend improvements to its wastewater treatment system

• Three grants totaling $29,372 for the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District to perform culvert assessments in the Cayuga Lake Watershed, Skaneateles Lake Watershed and Little Sodus Bay in the Lake Ontario Watershed.

Cayuga County received more than $1.4 million in this round of regional economic development council awards. State agencies doled out $196 million for 488 projects, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. That's in addition to $81 million already awarded by Empire State Development.

The regional councils began under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who used flashy ceremonies to announce the prizes for each region. Under Hochul, the state is taking a quieter approach. They are announcing the grants in press releases sent to reporters.

"The economic toll of the pandemic has been felt in every corner of the state, which is why we must ensure that our equitable economic recovery does the same," Hochul said. "This new round of funding, rooted in a bottom-up approach that partners with local leaders and utilizes unique regional strengths, will be another important tool as we work to transform communities across New York state into places where people will want to live, work and visit for generations to come."

There could be more state funding coming for additional projects. According to the governor's office, awards "will continue to be made as projects are reviewed and the programs will continue to accept applications on an ongoing basis until funds are exhausted." This is also a break from how the Cuomo administration handled the regional council funds. There was a summer deadline for applications, with awards announced in December.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

