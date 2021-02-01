Last undecided US House race shows Tenney leading

Public access to the courtroom was restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic. While the proceedings were streamed to computer terminals in other courtrooms around the state, it was often unclear which votes went to which candidates. Election officials and lawyers muffled by masks discussed some results and not others.

In a brief tweet, Tenney said her lead had expanded by four more votes.

Brindisi's campaign said it would fight on.

"The margin in this case has been a moving target for nearly three months, but even now, with the margin as large as it has ever been, it is still infinitesimally small," Brindisi's campaign said in a court filing Monday.

The campaign asked Monday for an audit to help determine whether there should be a recount of all 325,000 ballots, though it wasn't clear whether there were legal grounds for such a motion to be granted.

DelConte, the judge overseeing litigation in the race, said Friday the court can't order a new election or direct a recount. Such recounts, even when granted, rarely change election results.

The seat representing New York's 22nd Congressional District is empty for now, leaving residents without representation in Washington.