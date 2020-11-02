Late donors to Balter, Katko: AOC, Hillary Clinton, Dan Crenshaw and more

As the 24th Congressional District campaign nears its conclusion, some big names in the Democratic and Republican parties are investing in the candidates.
Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko received more than $60,000 in donations over a three-day period last week, according to Federal Election Commission filings. His donors included the Spirit of 76 PAC, which gave $5,000. The political action committee was launched by U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican and Navy veteran who is considered a rising GOP star.
U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, through his campaign committee, donated $2,000 to Katko's campaign. Emmer, R-Minnesota, is the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the political arm of the House GOP.
Katko also received a $5,000 donation from the National Association of Home Builders PAC.
The late donors to Democratic candidate Dana Balter include Courage to Change, a PAC created by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat. The PAC donated $5,000.
Balter, D-Syracuse, received an additional $5,000 from the Medicare for All PAC launched by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus' BOLD PAC gave $4,000.
There was also a donation from a group founded by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was the Democrats' presidential nominee in 2016. Clinton's Onward Together Committee contributed $2,500.
Clinton headlined a fundraiser for Balter last week.
Over a five-day period, records show Balter raised $89,400.
It has been an expensive campaign for Congress in the 24th district. Balter and Katko have raised more than $6 million and spent over $5 million, although some of Balter's receipts and expenditures were for the June primary election. Outside groups have invested more than $10 million to support or oppose either candidate in the race.
Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district. He was first elected in 2014. This is Balter's second run for Congress. She challenged Katko in 2018, but he won by five percentage points.
