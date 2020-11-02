Late donors to Balter, Katko: AOC, Hillary Clinton, Dan Crenshaw and more

As the 24th Congressional District campaign nears its conclusion, some big names in the Democratic and Republican parties are investing in the candidates.

Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko received more than $60,000 in donations over a three-day period last week, according to Federal Election Commission filings. His donors included the Spirit of 76 PAC, which gave $5,000. The political action committee was launched by U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican and Navy veteran who is considered a rising GOP star.

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, through his campaign committee, donated $2,000 to Katko's campaign. Emmer, R-Minnesota, is the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the political arm of the House GOP.

Katko also received a $5,000 donation from the National Association of Home Builders PAC.

The late donors to Democratic candidate Dana Balter include Courage to Change, a PAC created by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat. The PAC donated $5,000.

Balter, D-Syracuse, received an additional $5,000 from the Medicare for All PAC launched by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus' BOLD PAC gave $4,000.