ELECTIONS 2021

Lattimore endorsed by civil service union PAC in Auburn council race

  • Updated
Lattimore

In this Jan. 2, 2015 photo, Tim Lattimore is sworn in as vice chairman of the Cayuga County Legislature. 

 The Citizen file

A political action committee for a civil service employees union has endorsed Tim Lattimore in the Auburn City Council race.

Kenneth Greenleaf, president of Region 5 of the Civil Service Employees Association, said in a letter to Lattimore that the union's PAC has endorsed him.

"This endorsement acknowledges your interests in the issues affecting workers, and your commitment to addressing the needs of all hard-working men and women," Greenleaf wrote in the letter released by Lattimore. 

The association is a union for employees in local government, state government and elsewhere. 

Lattimore, a Republican, is a former mayor of Auburn and is currently on his third and last term as a Cayuga County Legislator.

There are two council seats up for grabs this year. Democrat Terry Cuddy, who has been a councilor since 2014, is running for reelection. Councilor Debby McCormick announced in January that she did not plan on seeking reelection.

Besides Lattimore and Cuddy, the other candidates in the council race are Republican Robert Otterstatter and Democrat Ginny Kent.

