Lattimore hopeful absentee votes can deliver Auburn City Council victory

Although Democrats declared victory in the Auburn City Council race Tuesday night, the several hundred absentee ballots yet to be counted could potentially swing the results between the second- and third-place finishers.

Unofficial early results on Election Day showed Democrats will keep control of the council, with incumbent Terry Cuddy's strong lead ensuring there will be at least three members of the party on the five-person council. Democrat Ginny Kent could join them as a fourth Democrat, as she was in second place in the four-person contest for two four-term seats.

The unofficial tally showed Cuddy with 2,315 votes and Kent with 2,102, with Republican contenders Timothy Lattimore at 2,007 votes and Rob Otterstatter at 1,736. That leaves a 95-vote gap between Kent and Lattimore.

The Cayuga County Board of Elections reported that 795 absentee ballots were issued in the city this year, meaning those votes could cause a shift in the results. Counting of those votes will start later this month.

Kent, a Cayuga Community College Foundation employee and former two-term elected Auburn school board member, gave a victory speech Tuesday night, but Lattimore said in an interview with The Citizen Wednesday that he's not conceding.

Lattimore, a former mayor of Auburn and former council member who is currently serving his third and final term with the Cayuga County Legislature, said he has had different successful elections that have come down to absentee votes before.

"I've been in a number of races where the absentees have absolutely made a difference in my elections," he said.

That said, Lattimore said he believes The Citizen Editorial Board council endorsements made a difference in him being behind on election night. Kent and Otterstatter, another local election newcomer who co-owns restaurant and coffee shop Octane Social House in Auburn, received those endorsements. Lattimore praised Otterstatter, and added that in a four-way race, he believes that endorsement "absolutely helped" Kent.

Additionally, Lattimore said he has been told by different people that they went to spots they thought were their polling places, only to be told they couldn't vote at that specific location. He also believes that using Memorial City Hall as a polling place made it harder for seniors citizens to vote. Additionally, he criticized the fact that one of the city polling places was in Owasco, arguing different churches or the new public safety building as spots that could have been used as polling places within the Auburn city limits.

"How can you have a city election where you're voting in the town of Owasco?," Lattimore asked. "It's a city-wide race. Voting should be held within the boundaries of the city."

Another Cayuga County-area election candidate expressed concern about voters having to travel outside of their own areas in order to cast their ballots. Brian Muldrow, a Democrat who ran for the county Legislature's District 15 seat this year, noted in September that people within that district had to go to a polling place in District 14 in order to vote. Katie Lacey, the Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County, said at the time that COVID-19 restrictions limited which locations could be used as polling spots in last year's and this year's elections.

Lattimore felt confident about absentee ballot counts going his way, noting that while he could be wrong, absentee voters are normally "a little bit on the senior side and I am one of them. They voted for me in the past and I think they trust me and feel that I love the city and I'll do the right thing by the city." He also said he appreciates the community's votes, whether they are seniors or not.

"Let me just say that it's been a privilege, win, lose or draw, to be able to put my name on a ballot in the city of Auburn, in the county of Cayuga," Lattimore said.

Kent said she was aware of the numbers, she would let the "procedures play themselves out," and that she trusts the board of elections to follow protocol by law, with witnesses.

"We'll wait to see what the final count is. I'm confident that I will still be in front but I don't have a crystal ball so I can't see what the numbers are actually going to be," Kent said. "So I'm upbeat."

She also added that she was pleased with the voter turnout in a year where there wasn't a governor or presidential race, and she was optimistic about the future results.

"I just look forward to joining Auburn City Council. I'm very excited about that opportunity and to be a part of the continuing growth in our community and the investment in our community and the people's work, helping us move forward, " she said. "So I'm just excited about that. I feel positive about the outcome."

Cuddy, a Democrat who has been on the council since 2014, is poised to start a third term. In January, Kent said she would seek a council position when two-term incumbent Councilor Debby McCormick announced she would not be aiming for a third term.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

