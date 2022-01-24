Lattimore nominated to fill Cayuga County Civil Service Commission slot

A month after wrapping up his third and final term as a Cayuga County legislator, Timothy Lattimore is line to fill a vacancy on the county Civil Service Commission.

The county Legislature on Tuesday will vote on Lattimore's nomination to fill a seat on the three-person board being vacated by the retirement of Ronald Oughterson. That commissioner's term runs through May 31, 2024. The position pays an annual salary of $10,300.

Cayuga County's commission provides administrative of Civil Service Law for the county government, school districts and most municipalities within the county.

Lattimore's appointment would continue his long career in local government. Prior to successfully running for three four-year terms on the Legislature, he served one term as the city of Auburn's mayor from 2004 to 2007 and another term on the Auburn City Council from 1988 to 1991. He also has been a member of the county and city planning boards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0