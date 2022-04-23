Leading Democrats for Congress look outside of CNY district for campaign funds

As Josh Riley gained a financial advantage over his Democratic competitors in the 22nd Congressional District, much of that money came from outside of the area.

But Riley, D-Ithaca, was not alone. The Citizen reviewed Federal Election Commission records and found the three candidates who raised the most money in the first quarter — Francis Conole and Vanessa Fajans-Turner were the others — received at least a majority of their donations from outside of the 22nd district.

Among those three, Conole, D-Syracuse, had the highest percentage of donations (49.6%) from residents of the eight-county district. According to his FEC filing, he received 210 of 423 of his contributions from individuals living within the district. The $78,871 in donations he received accounted for 36.2% of his total individual contributions ($217,367) and 35.2% of his total receipts ($223,595).

Fajans-Turner, an Ithaca Democrat, reported that 26 of her 207 donations were from residents of the 22nd district. She received $25,450 from these donors, which is one-tenth of the amount ($250,431) she raised in her debut quarter. She launched her campaign in February in the midst of the fundraising quarter.

Riley, who raised $360,970 in the first quarter, received 7.8% of his donations (41 of 525) from 22nd district residents. These donors gave $13,500, less than 4% of his total receipts and total individual contributions ($345,700).

Three other Democrats — Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts — each had larger shares of donations from within the district.

Nearly all of the individual contributors to Majok's campaign live in the district. He had 15 donations, 13 of which were from 22nd district residents who gave $6,175.

Klee Hood, D-DeWitt, had two-thirds of her donations come from within the district. She raised $7,157 from 36 donors in NY-22.

A majority of Roberts' donors (29 of 55) also live in the district. He received $22,735 from his supporters in the region.

There is no requirement that candidates raise money from in the district, but it can be a gauge of how much support a candidate has in the area they hope to represent.

However, it is not a perfect metric. When starting their campaigns, candidates are advised to seek contributions from family members and friends. That can often lead to donations from across the country. As an example, Fajans-Turner told The Citizen early in her campaign that she planned to tap into a network of people to support her candidacy.

In Riley's case, the numbers reflect his nomadic campaign. He initially planned to run against U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney in the current 22nd district. There are some donors who have given to Riley who live in that district but not within the new 22nd district's boundaries. He also has connections from his time as a Senate aide and an attorney in private practice. Those donors typically live outside of the district and, in some cases, the state.

Conole is the candidate who has regularly touted his central New York roots growing up in the district's largest county, Onondaga. But he also has donors from outside of the area, some of whom know him from his naval service.

For Klee Hood, Majok and Roberts, their levels of local support could help them overcome the other candidates' campaign war chests. Klee Hood has said she wants to run a grassroots campaign with an emphasis on digital ads, which cost significantly less than TV commercials. Majok told The Citizen he is planning an aggressive door-to-door campaign, which is how he won his campaigns for Syracuse Common Council.

The primary election is Tuesday, June 28.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

