Leads hold up after absentee vote counting in Cayuga County town races

Absentee ballot counting in Cayuga County has concluded, and there were no changes in leaders for a handful of close town-level elections.

The county Board of Elections posted updated absentee voting results on Wednesday that included votes in towns. The board had counted and posted results Tuesday for absentee ballots in the city of Auburn, with those votes all adding to the leads for Democratic candidates for city council and three city districts within the county Legislature.

While the town-level absentee votes did not change any leads that had been posted on election night, there are three races that will automatically be subjected to a manual recount because the margins were within 20 votes.

Recounts are scheduled to begin in Cayuga County on Monday.

Here's an overview of absentee ballot results in narrow town-level contests:

Genoa: In the race for the second of two open seats on the town council, Democrat Joseph Phillip picked up 16 absentee votes to add to the 220 he had on election night, while Republican Chris Stout gained 13 on top of his total of 217. Republican Donald Slocum, who had a comfortable election-night lead with 262 votes, received 12 more.

Ledyard: Four candidates seeking two town council seats were all within 12 votes of each other on election night, as Democrat Anne Reynolds led with 212 votes, followed by Republican Jason Burroughs (210), Republican Mark Wilmot (203) and Democrat Scott Heinekamp (200). Reynolds and Burroughs maintained the top two spots, as they gained 16 and 11 absentee votes, respectively. Wilmot added 13 and Heinekamp received 15.

Locke: Two council seats were open this year, but just one candidate was on the ballot. Conservative John Carey received 182 votes on Election Day and in early voting, and he picked up 10 more absentee votes. Two people emerged from write-in voting as leaders, with Jeremy Fenner at the top with 109 votes on election night. Courtney Mantey had 98 votes on election night and added two from absentees.

Owasco: In the race for town justice, Democrat Ally Colvin trimmed the deficit but it was not enough to overcome the lead of Republican Mary Jones. Jones added 43 to the 728 votes she received while Colvin gained 65 on top of her 667.

Sennett: Democrat Edward Rizzo added onto his narrow lead for the second full-term seat on the town council with 22 absentee votes on top of the 442 he had on election night. The candidate behind him, Republican James Jeffers, received eight to add to his total of 425. Election night leader Michael Wellauer, who had 518 election day and early votes, gained seven absentee votes. Fourth-place finisher Democrat James Vivenzio Jr. received the most absentee votes with 23, but he had just 402 from election night.

Venice: Republican Cynthia Whitten, who received 134 votes from in-person voting, gained four absentee votes while Democrat Colleen Rejman getting three on top of her 110 votes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0