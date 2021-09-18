 Skip to main content
Lee Zeldin, GOP candidate for NY governor, reveals leukemia diagnosis
NEW YORK STATE

Lee Zeldin, GOP candidate for NY governor, reveals leukemia diagnosis

Congressman Leukemia

Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2019.

 AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the front-runner for the Republican nomination for governor, revealed on Saturday that he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a form of blood cancer. 

The diagnosis was made in November. Zeldin said in a statement that he began treatment and had a positive response. 

"Over the last nine months, I have achieved complete remission, am expected to live a normal life, and my doctor says I currently have no evidence of this disease in my system," he continued. "My health is phenomenal, and I continue to operate at 110%." 

Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, Zeldin's hematologist, confirmed the diagnosis and that the leukemia is in remission. 

"Successfully treated early chronic myeloid leukemia is now a chronic disease, which carries a normal life expectancy," Vacirca said. "Congressman Zeldin is incredibly healthy, is expected to enjoy a normal life and has no evidence of disease." 

Zeldin, who represents the 1st Congressional District on Long Island, launched his gubernatorial bid in April. He quickly emerged as the leading candidate for the Republican nomination. He has been endorsed by several Republican and Conservative party leaders. Both parties have said he is their presumptive nominee for the 2022 race. 

Since becoming a statewide candidate, Zeldin has traveled across New York. He has made multiple stops in central New York, including Cayuga County. 

As he shares his leukemia diagnosis, he is in the midst of another upstate swing. He spent Friday in Monroe, Ontario and Wayne counties. On Saturday, he visited Hamilton, Jefferson and Lewis counties. 

"At no point have we slowed down at all and my lowest gear is always ALL IN," Zeldin said, adding that he hasn't missed any Army Reserve duty since the diagnosis. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

