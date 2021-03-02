Lee Zeldin, GOP congressman, exploring run for NY governor in 2022

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a four-term congressman representing part of Long Island and a former state senator, said Tuesday that he is considering a run for New York governor.

Zeldin's possible gubernatorial bid was first reported by Newsday. He confirmed his interest in follow-up social media posts.

"After your many messages of encouragement and after discussing it at length with my wife and daughters, I just announced that I am actively exploring a run for governor of New York against Andrew Cuomo in 2022," Zeldin wrote.

He added, "As a proud New Yorker, I just can't sit back and watch Cuomo's attacks on our freedoms, our wallets and our safety. After his nursing home cover-up, bullying, abuse and harassment have come more to light in recent days and weeks, it's clearer now more than ever that he's been in the governor's office too long and it's time for Cuomo to go."

Cuomo, who is in his third term as governor and plans to seek a fourth, has been under fire for his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. He is also facing allegations from two former aides that he sexually harassed them. A third woman accused him of an unwanted advance at a 2019 wedding.