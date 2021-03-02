Lee Zeldin, GOP congressman, exploring run for NY governor in 2022

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a four-term congressman representing part of Long Island and a former state senator, said Tuesday that he is considering a run for New York governor.
Zeldin's possible gubernatorial bid was first reported by Newsday. He confirmed his interest in follow-up social media posts.
"After your many messages of encouragement and after discussing it at length with my wife and daughters, I just announced that I am actively exploring a run for governor of New York against Andrew Cuomo in 2022," Zeldin wrote.
He added, "As a proud New Yorker, I just can't sit back and watch Cuomo's attacks on our freedoms, our wallets and our safety. After his nursing home cover-up, bullying, abuse and harassment have come more to light in recent days and weeks, it's clearer now more than ever that he's been in the governor's office too long and it's time for Cuomo to go."
Cuomo, who is in his third term as governor and plans to seek a fourth, has been under fire for his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. He is also facing allegations from two former aides that he sexually harassed them. A third woman accused him of an unwanted advance at a 2019 wedding.
Some Republicans have expressed interest in challenging Cuomo in 2022. U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, who represents parts of the Southern Tier and western New York, announced in February that he is seriously considering a run for governor. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who was the GOP gubernatorial nominee in 2018, is thinking about another bid.
Other Republicans have been mentioned as possible gubernatorial candidates, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has emerged as a leading national figure in the GOP.
Zeldin grew up on Long Island and earned his bachelor's and law degrees at the University at Albany. He served in the U.S. Army from 2003 to 2007 and deployed to Iraq in 2006.
In 2010, Zeldin was elected to represent the 3rd state Senate District, which included parts of Suffolk County. He served for two terms in the state Senate before being elected to Congress in 2014.
Despite representing a district with a slight Republican enrollment advantage, Zeldin has maintained a conservative voting record in the House. He supported Donald Trump for president in 2016 and backed him for reelection last year.
Republicans are hoping to end a losing streak in statewide elections. Former Gov. George Pataki is the last Republican who won a statewide election when he was reelected in 2002.
Cuomo hasn't been threatened in any of his three runs for governor. He defeated Molinaro by 23 points in 2018.
But a Siena College poll released last month found mixed support for reelecting Cuomo, and that was before he faced sexual harassment allegations and scrutiny for his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. According to the poll, 46% of voters support reelecting Cuomo, while 45% say they prefer someone else.
