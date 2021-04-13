Lee Zeldin makes first upstate swing of campaign to defeat Cuomo for NY governor

"They want to see us, as a state, not just be more prosperous, but also safer," he said. "There are certain policies and the direction that they see the state going that they want reversed."

Zeldin was elected to Congress in 2014 and is in his fourth term representing the 1st Congressional District. He served two terms as a state senator.

Before entering the political arena, he earned his law degree at Albany Law School and served in the U.S. Army. He was deployed to Iraq in 2006.

He continues to serve in the Army Reserve. After announcing his candidacy for governor on Thursday, he had Army Reserve duty over the weekend.

His time in the Army has taught him about service, he said. He wears dog tags with the Army's seven values: Loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage.

"You learn during the military experience that these are not just words on your tags," he said. "They all have extremely important meaning and purpose. These are values to live by."