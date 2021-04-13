Lee Zeldin makes first upstate swing of campaign to defeat Cuomo for NY governor

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is getting a head start in his bid to unseat Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the 2022 gubernatorial election.
Zeldin, a Suffolk County Republican, completed a two-day swing through parts of upstate New York on Tuesday. His first stop as a candidate for governor was on Monday at the Palace Theater in Syracuse.
According to Zeldin's campaign, he held a meet-and-greet and answered questions from Republican and Conservative party leaders. Following the Syracuse event, he traveled to Wayne County for a similar discussion with GOP and Conservative leaders.
The meetings continued Tuesday with Republican and Conservative party officials in Rochester and Buffalo.
Zeldin launched his gubernatorial campaign last week, becoming the first Republican to seek the party's nomination to challenge Cuomo, a Democrat, in 2022.
Cuomo, who has been raising money to run for a fourth term, is facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment and investigations into his administration's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. There have been calls for his resignation, but he has resisted. He maintains that he won't resign, but he hasn't said whether he will run for reelection next year.
In an interview with The Citizen on Tuesday, Zeldin said he's heard from voters who think Cuomo, who was elected governor in 2010, has been in office too long. But the incumbent's status isn't their only concern.
"A lot of individuals are speaking about their own breaking point and doing so very emotionally and passionately," Zeldin said. "They are talking as if this is a last stand. They are talking about it's a last great opportunity to save the state."
The issues he hears the most about include the economy, education and public safety. Between high taxes and the lack of geographic and political balance, he said the New Yorkers who've shared their experiences with him "don't have a voice right now up in Albany."
As a former state senator, he's aware of the problems surrounding the state's education aid formula. The lack of certainty in the annual budget process hinders the ability of school districts to plan for the future.
"The executive budget, year after year, creates this environment where New Yorkers are pitted against each other. Regions are pitted against each other. Parties are pitted against each other. It's very unhealthy for the process," Zeldin said. "You're making kids and education advocates beg for school aid."
The feedback he's received also includes opposition to the state law that eliminated cash bail for many misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses. There have been complaints about the "defund the police" movement.
"They want to see us, as a state, not just be more prosperous, but also safer," he said. "There are certain policies and the direction that they see the state going that they want reversed."
Zeldin was elected to Congress in 2014 and is in his fourth term representing the 1st Congressional District. He served two terms as a state senator.
Before entering the political arena, he earned his law degree at Albany Law School and served in the U.S. Army. He was deployed to Iraq in 2006.
He continues to serve in the Army Reserve. After announcing his candidacy for governor on Thursday, he had Army Reserve duty over the weekend.
His time in the Army has taught him about service, he said. He wears dog tags with the Army's seven values: Loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage.
"You learn during the military experience that these are not just words on your tags," he said. "They all have extremely important meaning and purpose. These are values to live by."
Zeldin is not the only Republican interested in the gubernatorial race. Other potential candidates include U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who was the GOP nominee for governor in 2018. Andrew Giuliani, who was an aide to former President Donald Trump and is the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is also considering a run.
In the first 24 hours as a candidate for governor, Zeldin said he raised more than $1 million. He knows that financial resources will be important in the race. Cuomo has more than $16 million in the bank.
The upstate swing won't be the last for Zeldin, who plans to be a frequent visitor to central New York and other parts of the state. It's part of his educational process as a candidate, but also a practice he wants to continue if he's elected governor next year.
"This isn't just about what I believe is best for New York in April 2021," he said. "It's also about hearing from a whole lot of other New Yorkers about their hopes, dreams and needs for New York and how to incorporate that into the campaign plan."
