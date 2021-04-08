Lee Zeldin seeking Republican nomination for NY governor in 2022

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is no longer considering a run for New York governor.
He is running.
The Long Island congressman announced Thursday that he is seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination. He is the first of several Republicans who have expressed interest in the race to launch a campaign for governor.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, may seek a fourth term. He is facing allegations of sexual harassment, questions about a book deal amid the COVID-19 pandemic and scrutiny of his administration's handling of data related to the virus death toll in nursing homes.
"Cuomo has abused the power and trust granted to him and it is time for him to immediately exit stage left," Zeldin said in a news release. "I am ready to go all-in on this mission and bring New York back from the brink and return it to glory."
Zeldin has represented the 1st Congressional District, which includes towns in Suffolk County, since 2015. Before being elected to Congress, he served two terms as a state senator. He is also an attorney — he earned his political science and law degrees at the University at Albany — and is a U.S. Army veteran. He deployed to Iraq in 2006.
In Congress, Zeldin serves on the House Financial Services and Foreign Affairs committees. He emerged as one of former President Donald Trump's strongest supporters, which could be an asset and a liability in his run for governor. The connection to Trump may provide a financial boost to his campaign. But Democrats will likely attack those ties during his gubernatorial bid.
Other Republicans are considering a run for governor, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who was the GOP nominee in 2018. Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump aide and the son of ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced this week that he is exploring a run for governor.
It's unknown whether Cuomo or another Democrat will be the party's nominee next year. With Cuomo under investigation on multiple fronts, he hasn't committed to seeking reelection. If he doesn't run, one possible candidate is state Attorney General Letitia James.
Even with a vulnerable Cuomo on the ballot, it will be a tough task for Republicans. A GOP candidate hasn't won a statewide election since 2002, when then-Gov. George Pataki won a third term.
Zeldin believes he can reverse that trend.
"I will bring the kind of relentness, fighting spirit towards helping to save our state that Andrew Cuomo only reserves for multi-million dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover-ups, abuse and self-dealing," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.