Lee Zeldin seeking Republican nomination for NY governor in 2022

In Congress, Zeldin serves on the House Financial Services and Foreign Affairs committees. He emerged as one of former President Donald Trump's strongest supporters, which could be an asset and a liability in his run for governor. The connection to Trump may provide a financial boost to his campaign. But Democrats will likely attack those ties during his gubernatorial bid.

Other Republicans are considering a run for governor, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who was the GOP nominee in 2018. Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump aide and the son of ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced this week that he is exploring a run for governor.

It's unknown whether Cuomo or another Democrat will be the party's nominee next year. With Cuomo under investigation on multiple fronts, he hasn't committed to seeking reelection. If he doesn't run, one possible candidate is state Attorney General Letitia James.

Even with a vulnerable Cuomo on the ballot, it will be a tough task for Republicans. A GOP candidate hasn't won a statewide election since 2002, when then-Gov. George Pataki won a third term.

Zeldin believes he can reverse that trend.

"I will bring the kind of relentness, fighting spirit towards helping to save our state that Andrew Cuomo only reserves for multi-million dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover-ups, abuse and self-dealing," he said.

