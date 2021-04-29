Lee Zeldin wins enough support to secure Conservative Party designation for NY governor

More than a year before the election, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is already in a position to secure the Conservative Party's designation for governor.
The Broome County Conservative Party endorsed Zeldin on Thursday. It's the 15th county Conservative Party committee that is supporting the Suffolk County congressman's gubernatorial campaign.
With the Broome County committee's endorsement, Zeldin has secured the backing of chairs and committees representing more than 50% of the weighted note needed to earn the party's designation.
"The report that New York will lose another congressional representative in Washington, D.C., is just the most recent evidence that one-party rule in Albany has failed and continues to accelerate the decline of our state," said Aaron Martin, who chairs the Broome County Conservative Party. "We need new executive leadership in Albany to get back on the right track. Lee Zeldin is the family man, veteran and true public servant that can get that job done."
Zeldin, who announced his candidacy for governor three weeks ago, has quickly won the support of Republican and Conservative committees across the state. He is also on the verge of having enough GOP endorsements to secure his party's designation.
According to Zeldin's campaign, he has been endorsed by 23 county Republican chairs who represent 41% of the weighted vote at the convention. A candidate needs at least 50% of the weighted vote to secure the designation.
There are other Republicans considering a run for governor, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who was the GOP gubernatorial nominee in 2018. But with Zeldin as the clear front-runner, it may discourage other candidates from joining the field.
Zeldin is running to challenge Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the 2022 election. While Cuomo has raised money to seek a fourth term, he is facing investigations into allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women. There are separate inquiries examining his administration's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
The Conservative Party's support is crucial for Republicans. GOP candidates usually receive the minor party's support in statewide elections. New York has fusion voting, which allows candidates to appear on multiple ballot lines.
"It's incredibly humbling to have received an outpouring of support from all across our great state, and I thank Broome County Conservative Chairman Martin for putting us over the top — above 50% — and doing everything he can to help Save Our State," Zeldin said. "New Yorkers are all in to fire Cuomo and restore New York to glory."
