Lee Zeldin wins enough support to secure Conservative Party designation for NY governor

More than a year before the election, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is already in a position to secure the Conservative Party's designation for governor.

The Broome County Conservative Party endorsed Zeldin on Thursday. It's the 15th county Conservative Party committee that is supporting the Suffolk County congressman's gubernatorial campaign.

With the Broome County committee's endorsement, Zeldin has secured the backing of chairs and committees representing more than 50% of the weighted note needed to earn the party's designation.

"The report that New York will lose another congressional representative in Washington, D.C., is just the most recent evidence that one-party rule in Albany has failed and continues to accelerate the decline of our state," said Aaron Martin, who chairs the Broome County Conservative Party. "We need new executive leadership in Albany to get back on the right track. Lee Zeldin is the family man, veteran and true public servant that can get that job done."

Zeldin, who announced his candidacy for governor three weeks ago, has quickly won the support of Republican and Conservative committees across the state. He is also on the verge of having enough GOP endorsements to secure his party's designation.