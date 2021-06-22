Lee Zeldin wins support of Cayuga County Conservative Party

The Cayuga County Conservative Party has made it official: They are supporting Lee Zeldin for governor in 2022.
The party's executive committee voted unanimously on Monday to endorse Zeldin, who is seeking the Republican and Conservative gubernatorial nominations. David Pappert, chairman of the county committee, said the committee is backing Zeldin, a Suffolk County congressman, because of his support for law enforcement, his anti-abortion stance, support for gun rights and desire to rein in spending and taxation.
"The past year has provided overwhelming evidence that the Cuomo era is over," Pappert said in a statement. "Lee Zeldin offers an alternative to the divisive, partisan and corrupt leadership to which New Yorkers have, unfortunately, become accustomed."
The committee's vote came two months after Pappert and the party's leaders announced their support for Zeldin. But they were careful to note that it wasn't a committee endorsement. Zeldin's campaign hasn't included Cayuga in its list of endorsements from county-level Conservative Party organizations.
Prior to Cayuga's announcement, 30 county Conservative Party committees have endorsed Zeldin for governor. The committees represent 83% of the party's weighted vote. A candidate needs at least 50% of the weighted vote to win the party's designation.
Zeldin is the clear front-runner for the GOP and Conservative nominations. Along with strong support from Conservative committees, he has also been backed by Republican chairs representing 76% of the weighted vote.
There are at least two other Republicans in the race. Rob Astorino, the former Westchester County executive who ran for governor in 2014, is giving it another try. Andrew Giuliani, a former aide to President Donald Trump and the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is also running for governor.
The GOP nominee will likely face Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and criticism for his administration's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. Cuomo hasn't officially announced he is seeking a fourth term. He has served as governor since 2011.
"By our endorsement of Congressman Zeldin, the Cayuga County Conservative Party takes a stand for responsible public policies and civic values which have for too long been disregarded by the current one-party system," Pappert said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.