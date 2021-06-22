Lee Zeldin wins support of Cayuga County Conservative Party

The Cayuga County Conservative Party has made it official: They are supporting Lee Zeldin for governor in 2022.

The party's executive committee voted unanimously on Monday to endorse Zeldin, who is seeking the Republican and Conservative gubernatorial nominations. David Pappert, chairman of the county committee, said the committee is backing Zeldin, a Suffolk County congressman, because of his support for law enforcement, his anti-abortion stance, support for gun rights and desire to rein in spending and taxation.

"The past year has provided overwhelming evidence that the Cuomo era is over," Pappert said in a statement. "Lee Zeldin offers an alternative to the divisive, partisan and corrupt leadership to which New Yorkers have, unfortunately, become accustomed."

The committee's vote came two months after Pappert and the party's leaders announced their support for Zeldin. But they were careful to note that it wasn't a committee endorsement. Zeldin's campaign hasn't included Cayuga in its list of endorsements from county-level Conservative Party organizations.