Lee Zeldin's plan for NY veterans: State-level G.I. Bill, end homelessness and more

Tuition assistance, eliminating homelessness and establishing a cabinet-level department are among the proposals in Lee Zeldin's plan to assist New York veterans.

Zeldin, the frontrunner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, unveiled his veterans agenda this week. The plan consists of 12 points under two categories: veterans' services and veterans' quality of life.

Many of the proposals are based on ideas submitted by others or existing legislation, such as upgrading the state Division of Veterans' Services to a cabinet-level department. Zeldin proposes renaming the agency the Department of Veterans' Services and Military Affairs.

Zeldin also wants to make permanent the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program, which helps with the transition from military to civilian life, and inform veterans of the benefits available to them in New York.

Expanding veterans treatment courts and establishing a green alert system for missing veterans and military servicemembers are priorities. Additionally, Zeldin proposed a new program that would allow veterans to use tax-free savings accounts to pay for health care costs until they are fully covered by the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.

To improve the quality of life for veterans, Zeldin is seeking to designate being a veteran as a protected class under the state's Human Rights Law. He is also eyeing more employment opportunities for veterans and the creation of a new program to provide veterans with free entry to New York state parks and campsites.

Zeldin wants to make New York a Purple Heart state. Part of that classification would include making the state's custom Purple Heart license plates free for veterans who are Purple Heart recipients. He also hopes to have more scholarship opportunities for Purple Heart recipients at New York's public colleges and universities, along with technical schools.

One of the notable proposals in Zeldin's agenda is creating a state-level G.I. Bill, which would offer tuition assistance to veterans who are full- or part-time college students. The legislation would also cover job retraining programs.

"There are over 700,000 veterans in this state and many in need, many who would benefit if all these different proposals are enacted," Zeldin said.

The presumptive GOP nominee's agenda covers issues he is familiar with as a military veteran. Zeldin served with the U.S. Army for four years on active duty, which included a deployment to Iraq. After his time on active duty, he transitioned to the Army Reserve. He still serves with the Army Reserve as a lieutenant colonel.

