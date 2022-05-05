Lee Zeldin's 'Reform Albany' plan, from term limits to voter ID

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin wants to establish term limits for statewide elected officials, create a new ethics panel and require voter identification as part of a 10-point "Reform Albany" plan.

Zeldin has mentioned the need for term limits before but outlined his proposal as the first point in his reform agenda. Statewide elected officials, including the governor, would serve no more than two four-year terms. Right now, statewide officials do not have term limits.

He would also overhaul the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, the often-criticized panel that was created under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Zeldin's ethics commission would be comprised of eight members, four appointed by Democrats and four appointed by Republicans. One head commissioner would be selected by the governor. Ethics commissioners would serve two-year terms, but could be reappointed.

A majority vote would be required for any decisions made by the commission. According to Zeldin's plan, the panel would have subpoena power, the ability to refer criminal cases to a prosecutor and civil enforcement power against statewide elected officials, candidates for statewide offices, executive branch employees and officers, state legislators, candidates for state Legislature, legislative employees, political party chairs, registered lobbyists and their clients.

Zeldin would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the March 25, 2020, directive that placed COVID-positive patients in New York nursing homes. His plan also calls for the creation of the Empire State Budget Office, which would be similar to the Congressional Budget Office at the federal level. The new office would analyze bills to help lawmakers and statewide officials "understand the costs and implications of enacting certain legislation."

Under Zeldin's government reform proposal, he would strengthen the state's Freedom of Information Law by changing the presumption of denial for requests to a presumption of approval. State agencies would have to explain why requests have been denied. He is also pushing for a stricter timeline for fulfilling requests "if documents are accessible and readily retrievable."

The reform plan also seeks to end the "three-person-in-a-room" budget negotiation process. For years, budget talks usually occur behind closed doors between the governor and state legislative leaders. Zeldin would end that by making the state Legislature use the conference committee process for open discussions and hearings. As governor, he would require the state budget director and other administration officials to testify before the committee.

Zeldin also pledged to be more accessible to the media than his would-be predecessors, increase transparency by releasing more documents and improve the state's websites.

While much of what Zeldin proposed isn't likely to stir controversy, his plan to require voter identification would likely be met with opposition, especially from Democratic lawmakers. He insists that requiring voter ID to cast ballots is "widely advocated for by New Yorkers of all stripes." He wants to enact it statewide.

If that proposal is adopted, individuals would be required to present identification when casting their votes. Under the current system, voters must present identification when registering to vote. But there is no ID requirement at the polls.

Zeldin unveiled his reform agenda during stops in Albany, Binghamton and Syracuse. His running mate, Alison Esposito, joined him for the announcements.

"It's about following the rules, following the laws and just improving the culture and having a government you can be proud of," he said of his proposals.

Zeldin, who is the designated Republican candidate for governor, is in a four-way gubernatorial primary. The other candidates are Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson.

The primary election will be held Tuesday, June 28.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

