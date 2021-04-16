Legislators weigh restoring entrance fees for Cayuga County's Emerson Park

"We're always open to having that conversation, whether they're hybrid models or things like that," Dello Stritto said, noting that a long-term goal for the park is to bring more activities and vendors in that would also be a potential source of revenue.

Sterling Legislator Tucker Whitman, who chairs the Public Works Committee, stressed that the parking fee is not something the county has used to make a profit.

"Whether we charge the county residents a parking fee or not, they're getting charged for parking lot maintenance," he said. "If it doesn't come from the people who are using the park, it's going to come from taxpayers' pockets."

"I would definitely want to look at options, especially as we're looking at a programming plan for the park," Kerr said. "To have that accessible to our residents is a benefit."

Whitman said because Kerr's hybrid idea is one that has not been part of past discussions, he'd like to have the committee look at it in May. Kerr and Dello Stritto plan to explore proposals to bring to that meeting.

Cato Legislator Andrew Dennison asked if a non-resident fee would keep people from outside the county from coming, and he questioned how county staff would verify whether a park visitor was a resident.

"I think those are good questions and there's certainly models out there for looking at this," Kerr said.

