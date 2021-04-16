Legislators weigh restoring entrance fees for Cayuga County's Emerson Park

After last requiring Emerson Park visitors to pay a parking fee in 2019, the Cayuga County Legislature is considering whether to bring back the charge in 2021.
May is typically when the Cayuga County Parks and Trails Department begins the seasonal parking fee, which from 2012 through 2019 was set at $2 per car and $1 for senior citizens. Last year, though, the Legislature voted to waive the fee so the public could use the park as a place to safely get some fresh air and a little exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a Legislature Public Works Committee meeting earlier this month, legislators discussed what the county should do in 2021 with Doug Dello Stritto, the county parks maintenance supervisor.
"We're always open to suggestions on ways to make sure that the property is most accessible to the taxpayers," Dello Stritto said.
The parking fees, which typically run from May through the early fall, have been the subject of debate numerous times over the past several years. The funds generated have been used for park maintenance, but some legislators have argued the county shouldn't charge for a park that belongs to the public. Some have also debated if the fee, while small, discourages people from coming to the site on the northern shore of Owasco Lake.
During this week's discussion, Auburn Legislator Tricia Kerr raised the idea of charging non-residents a larger fee, perhaps $5, to raise money for maintenance while making the park free for people who live in Cayuga County.
"We're always open to having that conversation, whether they're hybrid models or things like that," Dello Stritto said, noting that a long-term goal for the park is to bring more activities and vendors in that would also be a potential source of revenue.
Sterling Legislator Tucker Whitman, who chairs the Public Works Committee, stressed that the parking fee is not something the county has used to make a profit.
"Whether we charge the county residents a parking fee or not, they're getting charged for parking lot maintenance," he said. "If it doesn't come from the people who are using the park, it's going to come from taxpayers' pockets."
"I would definitely want to look at options, especially as we're looking at a programming plan for the park," Kerr said. "To have that accessible to our residents is a benefit."
Whitman said because Kerr's hybrid idea is one that has not been part of past discussions, he'd like to have the committee look at it in May. Kerr and Dello Stritto plan to explore proposals to bring to that meeting.
Cato Legislator Andrew Dennison asked if a non-resident fee would keep people from outside the county from coming, and he questioned how county staff would verify whether a park visitor was a resident.
"I think those are good questions and there's certainly models out there for looking at this," Kerr said.
