Assemblyman John Lemondes hoped his bill to require some form of agriculture education in New York schools would advance this year, but it has stalled again in committee.

The Assembly Education Committee voted Tuesday to hold the bill for consideration. It is not quite a rejection — Assembly committees can hold legislation for further study. But it also means the legislation won't advance to the Assembly floor for a vote.

Lemondes, a Republican who represents the city of Auburn and towns of Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Mentz, Owasco, Sennett and Throop in Cayuga County, blasted Assembly Democrats for not advancing his bill.

"This is a shameless move that exemplifies the horrors of one-party rule in our state," Lemondes said. "An idea as benign and beneficial as teaching public school children the importance of agriculture and conservation is not allowed to see the light of day in Albany."

He added that it was a "cowardly move" for Assembly Democrats to "kill ideas before they see the light of day rather than be on record voting against them in the full house."

Lemondes first introduced the bill last year. He held a press conference at his farm, Elly's Acres, to rally support for the legislation, which would require agricultural education in all schools that receive state funding.

One of the local supporters of Lemondes' legislation is Jeff Pirozzolo, superintendent of the Auburn Enlarged City School District. He explained at the press conference in July that agriculture education could help students explore a career in farming.

"I think a lot of times with our curriculum, we're pushing so much on (English) and math and STEM and all of these different pieces that we forget about the life skills part of learning," Pirozzolo said. "Ag education has a lot of hands-on learning, a lot of life skill learning, and I think that needs to be more of what our curriculum needs to go in public education as well."

Despite the committee's vote on Tuesday, Lemondes says he will continue to push for passage of the bill.