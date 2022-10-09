Lemondes has 2-to-1 money lead over MacBain in Auburn-area NY Assembly race

Assemblyman John Lemondes holds a financial lead over Democratic challenger Bruce MacBain in the 126th Assembly District race.

Lemondes, R-LaFayette, raised $11,919, according to his 32-day pre-general election campaign finance report. His campaign spent $13,376 and has $26,165 cash on hand.

MacBain, D-Auburn, collected $6,480 in donations and spent $5,448. He has $13,929 in the bank.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay's campaign donated $500 to Lemondes, records show. The Syracuse-area Republican also received $1,000 from the New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union Council 82, $600 from the Cayuga County Conservative Party, $500 from CenterState CEO's Syracuse Tomorrow PAC and $500 from the Auburn firefighters union.

The largest donor to MacBain's campaign was Teamsters Local 317, which gave $1,500. Syracuse City Councilor Chol Majok, who sought the Democratic nomination in the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District this year, donated $300 through his campaign. Assemblyman Al Stirpe, a Syracuse-area Democrat, contributed $250. Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli's campaign gave $100.

Lemondes, a U.S. Army veteran who owns a farm in LaFayette, is seeking his second term in the state assembly. He was first elected in 2020 and succeeded longtime Assemblyman Gary Finch.

MacBain is a retired educator. He was a principal in the Moravia school district for two decades.

The new 126th Assembly District includes towns in southern and western Onondaga County, such as Elbridge and Skaneateles. The Cayuga County portion of the district includes the city of Auburn and the towns of Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Mentz, Owasco, Sennett and Throop.

Republicans have an enrollment advantage in the new district, with 33,044 active voters compared to 28,991 Democrats. There are 24,590 voters who aren't affiliated with a party.