Lemondes, MacBain differ on bail reform, farm OT at Auburn NY Assembly debate

A debate at Cayuga Community College on Thursday showed that Republican Assemblyman John Lemondes and Democratic challenger Bruce MacBain are far apart on the issues in the 126th Assembly District race.

Lemondes, R-LaFayette, and MacBain, D-Auburn, took different stances on the state's plan to lowering the farmworker overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours over a 10-year period. Lemondes, who operates a 500-acre farm, acknowledged that farms could handle a 60-hour threshold which has been in place since the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act took effect. But he thinks a 40-hour overtime standard would go too far.

"The 40-hour workweek is not applicable to agriculture," he said. "You might go 4, 5, 10 days without being able to do your scheduled work and then you might have to work 80 hours a week to do the things that weather and that risk and that seasonal fluctuation prevented you from doing on that schedule that you had on paper. Agriculture is like no other industry and it can't be treated like a factory, 40-hour workweek job."

But MacBain disagrees, pointing to the 40-hour standard that's in place across other industries.

"I ask you, are you willing to be working 20 hours over the 40 hours with no overtime?" he asked.

MacBain believes phasing in the change — the overtime threshold will be lowered by four hours every two years until reaching 40 hours in 2032 — is the right approach. That will allow policymakers to follow how the threshold is affecting farms and laborers.

He also supports a state tax credit that was created to help subsidize farm overtime costs. Lemondes criticized the subsidy because he says it will lead to higher taxes.

The candidates differ on bail reform. State lawmakers, along with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, eliminated cash bail for misdemeanor and nonviolent felony offenses in 2019. But criticisms of the law led to amendments over the past few years.

Lemondes, a critic of the law, argues that it has led to increased crime. He thinks bail reform has prevented dangerous criminals from being held accountable for breaking the law.

"Something terrible has changed and it needs to be reversed," he said.

MacBain disputes that bail reform has contributed to an increase in crime. So far, the data backs up his stance. He thinks the original law "went too far" but supports the amendments that were made by the state Legislature.

Before the law took effect, MacBain said that the bail system led to those who could not afford to pay to be held in jail until their case was adjudicated.

"You could be innocent and staying in prison for months as your case went to trial if you did not have the money to pay for the bail," he said. "Something needed to be done."

Lemondes does not believe the amendments to the bail reform law addressed problems with the measure, again saying that there has been an increase in crime. MacBain supports other ideas to combat crime, such as fully funding law enforcement and afterschool programs. But he does not think repealing bail reform is the answer.

Lemondes, who is also a U.S. Army veteran, is seeking a second term in the state Assembly. MacBain is a former educator — he was a longtime principal in the Moravia school district until he retired in 2021.

The 126th Assembly District includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Early voting begins on Saturday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.