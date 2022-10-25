 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Lemondes, MacBain set to debate this week

Lemondes MacBain

Assemblyman John Lemondes, left, and Democratic challenger Bruce MacBain are the candidates in the 126th Assembly District race. 

After being delayed a week, a candidate debate for the only contested state Assembly seat in Cayuga County is set for Thursday.

Republican 126th Assembly District incumbent John Lemondes of LaFayette and his Democratic challenger, retired Moravia educator Bruce MacBain, have agreed to participate in a forum recorded and produced by telecommunications students at Cayuga Community College.

The forum was originally scheduled for last week, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 protocols that the college had to follow after a new case was confirmed following a state Senate debate held Oct. 18.

Thursday's debate between Lemondes and MacBain will first air at 7 p.m. Thursday on Spectrum cable channel 12. It be replayed on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday via the Auburn Regional Media Access feed. A final replay is set for Spectrum 12 and 98 at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The debate will also be available for viewing at any time on The Citizen's website, auburnpub.com, starting Wednesday.

The hour-long debate will include questions asked by Jeremy Boyer, executive editor of The Citizen. Guy Cosentino will serve as the forum moderator.

Democratic incumbent Rachel May and Republican challenger Julie Abbot, two of the three candidates for state Senate 48th District, which included all of Cayuga County, took part in a forum Oct. 18 produced by telecommunications students at Cayuga Communith College. Conservative candidate Justin Coretti said he could not attend due to work commitments.

"Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” hosted 24th Congressional District candidate Steven Holden on Oct. 13. Holden is running against US Rep. Claudia Tenney in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District. Tenney did not respond to an invitation to participate in a candidate forum last week. As per past practice with the debate series, if one candidate agrees to appear and the other declines or does not respond, an hour-long interview occurs with Cosentino asking questions.
