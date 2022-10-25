Lemondes, MacBain set to debate this week

After being delayed a week, a candidate debate for the only contested state Assembly seat in Cayuga County is set for Thursday.

Republican 126th Assembly District incumbent John Lemondes of LaFayette and his Democratic challenger, retired Moravia educator Bruce MacBain, have agreed to participate in a forum recorded and produced by telecommunications students at Cayuga Community College.

The forum was originally scheduled for last week, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 protocols that the college had to follow after a new case was confirmed following a state Senate debate held Oct. 18.

Thursday's debate between Lemondes and MacBain will first air at 7 p.m. Thursday on Spectrum cable channel 12. It be replayed on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday via the Auburn Regional Media Access feed. A final replay is set for Spectrum 12 and 98 at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The debate will also be available for viewing at any time on The Citizen's website, auburnpub.com, starting Wednesday.

The hour-long debate will include questions asked by Jeremy Boyer, executive editor of The Citizen. Guy Cosentino will serve as the forum moderator.