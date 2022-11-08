Lemondes poised to win second term in state Assembly

While some votes were still not reported in Cayuga County, incumbent Republican Assembly John Lemondes Jr. appeared on the way to victory as of 11 p.m. on election night.

Lemondes, of LaFayette, faced Auburn resident Bruce MacBain, a retired principal from the Moravia Central School District for the state's 126th Assembly District. In Cayuga County, the 126th includes the city of Auburn and towns of Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Mentz, Owasco, Sennett and Throop.

Lemondes, who is serving his first term after winning the seat in 2020, had about 58 percent of the vote with all of Onondaga County and a quarter of Cayuga County polling places reported. He had 30,150 votes to MacBain's 22, 222.

Like many Republicans in this election cycle, Lemondes campaigned on a crime-fighting platform and also championed his positions against gun control and what he said is excessive state government spending.

Cayuga County voters elected two other representatives for the Assembly, a pair of GOP incumbents who did not have an opponents this year.

Voters in the towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory cast ballots for Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Republican, who ran unopposed in the 120th Assembly District. And in the 131st Assembly District — which includes the towns of Aurelius, Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Locke, Montezuma, Moravia, Niles, Scipio, Sempronius, Springport, Summerhill and Venice — Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan will retain the seat.

State Supreme Court

Four candidates competed for two judge seats in the 7th Judicial District, which includes all of Cayuga County. The Democratic candidates were attorneys Maroun Ajaka and Roman Misula. On the Republican side were Yates County Court Judge Jason Cook and attorney James Vazzana.

As of 10:30 p.m., the GOP candidates had solid leads, with Vazzana at 30% of the vote and Cook at 29%. Misula was third at 18% and Ajaka was fourth at 16%.