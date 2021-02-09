'Let them play': Lawmakers, teachers ask NY to ease restrictions on school music programs

Michael Miller knows how fortunate he and his students are that Auburn Enlarged City School District continues to support music programs. For other districts, the show hasn't gone on.
While some districts have adjusted during the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain music offerings during the school day, others have paused those classes. The main factor in that decision is state guidance requiring 12 feet between players of wind instruments, such as clarinets, flutes, trombones and trumpets. That 12-foot buffer is also in place for choirs.
Because of the space needed to accommodate that mandate, some districts opted to temporarily halt music programs during the pandemic.
Dr. David Brown, who serves as president of the New York State School Music Association and is superintendent of the DeRuyter Central School District, told The Citizen in an interview that he wrote a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa asking them to assemble a task force that would examine the 12-foot requirement for music classes. (It also applies to physical education classes.)
Brown said DeRuyter has continued its music programs by holding classes in gymnasiums, which provide enough space for the ensembles. But he acknowledged that not every district can accommodate the music classes.
"There are a lot of schools that don't have the space and unfortunately, they're not having what we would consider normal curricular music experiences," Brown said. "It is decimating across the state ... We need music in every school, every day. Children need to have the music experience if they're going to succeed."
Brown's push is supported by state lawmakers who believe that school music programs, like high-risk sports, can safely resume. State Sens. Pam Helming and John Mannion, both of whom represent parts of Auburn and Cayuga County, are asking the Cuomo administration to review the guidance for musical education.
Helming, R-Canandaigua, launched a petition urging the governor to "let them play."
"The state heard the voices of our student-athletes and coaches in resuming high school sports," she said. "Now, we need the state to hear the voices of our student musicians and artists, and their teachers, and safely resume music and the arts in our schools."
Mannion, D-Geddes, offered a similar perspective. He's a former teacher — he taught at West Genesee High School in Camillus before being elected to the Senate — and believes resuming high school sports could be a model for restarting music and other fine arts programs.
"I have enormous confidence in our teachers, instructors and students to abide by all necessary safety requirements," he said.
At Auburn, Miller — a high school music teacher who says he's retiring at the end of the academic year — noted that co-curricular programs, such as band, chorus and orchestra, have continued during the pandemic. He admitted the sessions haven't been normal because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
"It's challenging, but it's happening," he said. "So even though it's maybe not in its most ideal form, we're still able to find ways to share the content with our students."
With the extracurricular programs, there are similar hurdles. Miller said Vanguard, the school's marching band, originally planned to start on Feb. 1 — the same day the winter high school sports season began — but inclement weather interrupted those plans.
But like so many other aspects of life in the pandemic, marching band isn't the same. Inspired by "Blast," the Broadway musical created by the Star of Indiana Drum and Bugle Corps, Miller explained that they created a show in the fall that allowed performers to participate at different times since they can only have so many students due to the spacing requirements.
"It gave us an opportunity to still be creative, still perform," he said. "It's just different."
In talking with his colleagues at other districts, Miller appreciates that Auburn's musical programs continue while other districts have paused them due to COVID-19. Some elements of the experience have been lost, he says, but he's hopeful that they will return in the future.
"Right now, we're very fortunate," he said. "I know that's not true in every district around here. It's just different circumstances and some of the districts around us aren't even able to offer the during the day opportunities."
