'Let them play': Lawmakers, teachers ask NY to ease restrictions on school music programs

"It's challenging, but it's happening," he said. "So even though it's maybe not in its most ideal form, we're still able to find ways to share the content with our students."

With the extracurricular programs, there are similar hurdles. Miller said Vanguard, the school's marching band, originally planned to start on Feb. 1 — the same day the winter high school sports season began — but inclement weather interrupted those plans.

But like so many other aspects of life in the pandemic, marching band isn't the same. Inspired by "Blast," the Broadway musical created by the Star of Indiana Drum and Bugle Corps, Miller explained that they created a show in the fall that allowed performers to participate at different times since they can only have so many students due to the spacing requirements.

"It gave us an opportunity to still be creative, still perform," he said. "It's just different."

In talking with his colleagues at other districts, Miller appreciates that Auburn's musical programs continue while other districts have paused them due to COVID-19. Some elements of the experience have been lost, he says, but he's hopeful that they will return in the future.

"Right now, we're very fortunate," he said. "I know that's not true in every district around here. It's just different circumstances and some of the districts around us aren't even able to offer the during the day opportunities."

