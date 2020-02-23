Life-changing moment led NY Senate candidate Angi Renna to Syracuse area

Angi Renna was a 19-year-old college student when her father, who was 44 at the time, had a massive heart attack.
It was a life-changing moment that led Renna, who is the Republican candidate in the 50th state Senate District race, from her home in downstate New York to the Syracuse area.
Fortunately, Renna's father survived the heart attack. But his recovery hindered his ability to launch a few cellphone retail stores in upstate New York. He asked Renna to delay her college studies and head to Syracuse — one of the three cities where the stores were located.
"It was an exciting challenge for me to do, so I said 'Yup, I'll do it,'" Renna said in a phone interview.
She arrived in the Syracuse area with no connections. After she fulfilled her duties and helped her father open the businesses, she remained in central New York.
"I fell in love with the area," she said.
Renna met her husband and they have two sons — twin boys who are now 23 years old. After spending two years at home with her boys, she returned to work. She had a tax planning business and was the chief financial officer for a hotel corporation.
She is now president of Sterling Financial Group, a Liverpool-based financial consulting firm.
"It's through all of that experience with small businesses and entrepreneurial spirit and working with small businesses and individual clients that we recognize the need to do something different coming out of Albany," Renna said.
You have free articles remaining.
Renna has been active in community groups and political organizations, but wasn't a candidate for office until this year. She sought and received the support of Republicans in Cayuga and Onondaga counties for the 50th state Senate District race.
After being endorsed by the two Republican committees, she officially launched her campaign on Feb. 11. Local business owners and top GOP officials, including Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, attended the event.
McMahon, who introduced Renna, said the Manlius Republican "will fight for us."
Renna believes her financial background can be asset in Albany, whether it's during budget negotiations or addressing multi-billion dollar deficits. She's also eager to tackle major policy issues. One of the topics she's repeatedly mentioned is bail reform. She believes the new law, which took effect on Jan. 1, should be repealed.
When Renna announced her candidacy, it was unknown whether she would appear on the ballot for the April 28 special election to fill the vacant Senate seat. Former state Sen. Bob Antonacci, who represented the 50th district for one year, resigned to become a state Supreme Court judge.
A day before Renna's campaign announcement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the special election to fill the seat.
While Republican leaders considered not fielding a candidate, they ultimately decided to have Renna run against Democratic candidate John Mannion in the special election, too. That means she will run twice in one year for the same seat.
Renna criticized the timing of the special election. It's on the same day as the New York presidential primary and while Democrats have a competitive contest for the nomination, President Donald Trump isn't facing any serious opposition for the GOP nod.
She acknowledged it may be a tough race, but hopes to prevent Democrats from winning the Senate seat.
"I don't think that we should be letting the next senator for this district be another puppet for radical downstate liberals that are not really putting the concerns of central New York first and foremost," she said. "I'm looking at the special election as an opportunity to get my message out there."
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.