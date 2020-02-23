Life-changing moment led NY Senate candidate Angi Renna to Syracuse area

Angi Renna was a 19-year-old college student when her father, who was 44 at the time, had a massive heart attack.

It was a life-changing moment that led Renna, who is the Republican candidate in the 50th state Senate District race, from her home in downstate New York to the Syracuse area.

Fortunately, Renna's father survived the heart attack. But his recovery hindered his ability to launch a few cellphone retail stores in upstate New York. He asked Renna to delay her college studies and head to Syracuse — one of the three cities where the stores were located.

"It was an exciting challenge for me to do, so I said 'Yup, I'll do it,'" Renna said in a phone interview.

She arrived in the Syracuse area with no connections. After she fulfilled her duties and helped her father open the businesses, she remained in central New York.

"I fell in love with the area," she said.

Renna met her husband and they have two sons — twin boys who are now 23 years old. After spending two years at home with her boys, she returned to work. She had a tax planning business and was the chief financial officer for a hotel corporation.