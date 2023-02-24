AUBURN — The city has unveiled a list of streets that may receive repairs later this year under the municipality's state-funded 2023 road program.

Scott McIntyre, assistant civil engineer with the Auburn Department of Engineering Services, gave a presentation on the upcoming program during an Auburn City Council meeting Thursday. The annual endeavor includes paving different roads.

The list of roads proposed to be resurfaced, shown as a part of McIntrye's presentation, includes Case Avenue from North Division to Bradley streets; North Division Street from Perrine Street to Seymour streets; Perrine Street from State to Washington streets; VanAnden Street from Cross to State streets and South Fulton Street from East Genesee to Walnut streets. Different parts of State Street are also currently slated to see a lot of resurfacing efforts, from Arterial West to Arterial East, Munro Avenue to Union Street and Munro Avenue to Olympia Avenue.

Dunning Avenue from the South City line to Clymer Street and Standart Avenue from North to Vista streets are listed as alternate streets. All of the roads on the list haven't been resurfaced in at least a decade, with many of them last worked on from over 20 years to over 30 years ago.

McIntyre said the list includes some streets "people probably can't wait to get paved," specifically South Fulton Street and State Street between Munro and Union, saying of the latter, "everybody knows how bad that section of street is." He told the council he also has lists for streets that will potentially have microsealing and crack sealing work done.

Earlier, McIntyre said Auburn's road program has been going well, noting many streets have stayed in good condition over the last few years. His slides included a 2023 street condition map for Auburn, with a high number of streets determined to be in good or fair conditions and less streets considered to be in poor or failed condition.

"We're doing a very good job, I think, in that. If you look back at 2015 and prior, you're going to be going in the opposite direction with this ... we started doing microsurfacing, we started diversifying how well we do maintenance and work on streets that are in disrepair."

The program is slated to be state funded. McIntyre said Auburn has received additional state funding reimbursements for the program in the past. The funding for the project will be determined in the finalized New York state budget, due in April, but McIntyre said total state funding for the 2023 program is currently projected to stay at about the same level as 2022, which was $2,787,088.68.

McIntyre said the proposed total 2023 funding for Auburn's road program is $2,550,000, including $2 million for the resurfacing program, $250,000 for microsurfacing and $130,000 going to the sidewalk program. He said after the meeting the sidewalk program would involve granite curbing around corners of city-owned sidewalk and making sure these spots stay in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

When talking about remaining work from the 2022 road program being done this year, McIntyre said during the presentation the contractor for last year's work finished the streets for the 2022 contract.

"We always leave a bit of extra money (for contractors) to come back in the spring to finish restoration, and what we do is set up an alternate list of streets, if we have time to do that, or if we have money to do alternate streets, we will," he said. Rochester Street and Mann Street, alternate streets from the 2022 program, are planned to be paved this year.

Saying the State Arterial System is in poor condition, McIntyre said the state Department of Transportation is working on a project to repave Arterial East and Arterial West, or Routes 5 and 20, from the West City Line to Standart Avenue, with construction currently set for 2025. He added that the city will be scheduling an annual inspection with the state for maintenance to be done on the Arterial

"There are some things that I really want to concentrate on, temporarily repairing the section of Arterial East that is between (Route) 326 and Columbus Street, that section's in really bad shape, so we want to fix that before 2025, or just do a temporary repair, because that's going to be in bad shape," McIntyre said. Traffic lines will also be repainted as part of that Arterial work. He also said the city is applying for a permit "to remove and/or replace old fence along the Arterial."

After the meeting, McIntyre said that in instead of one contractor taking care of street paving and sidewalks and curbs, a contractor will be doing the resurfacing work while another will take on the sidewalk and curb efforts.

"So we get multiple crews going and hopefully complete projects much more quickly," Director of Capital Projects Christina Selvek said.

McIntyre said construction for the road program is currently targeted to begin by late spring. People who live in areas affected by construction will be informed of the work ahead of time.