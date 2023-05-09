GEDDES — Scott Seeland, a driver for a company that transports Medicaid patients between Rochester and Oneida, is concerned about how a Thruway toll increase will affect his work.

The turnout at a public hearing suggests he is one of the few in central New York worried about the proposed toll hike.

Seeland was one of four speakers at the hearing held at the state fairgrounds on Tuesday. Thruway officials, including interim executive director Frank Hoare, attended the three-hour event.

The Thruway Authority is proposing a 5% toll increase for E-ZPass users beginning in 2024, followed by another 5% hike in 2027. There would be a 75% differential for out-of-state E-ZPass and tolls by mail users, meaning these drivers would pay a 75% higher toll than in-state E-ZPass users.

At the public hearing, the Thruway Authority provided examples of how the increase would affect common or frequent trips. The current toll to drive from Albany (exit 24) to Syracuse (exit 34A) is $5.75. With a 5% hike next year, the toll would be $6.03. It will rise to $6.34 when the second 5% increase is implemented.

Drivers who travel from Geneva (exit 42) to Rochester (exit 45) now pay a $1.07 toll. It would rise to $1.12 in 2024 and $1.17 in 2027.

Tolls are the Thruway Authority's main source of revenue. But Seeland had questions about the agency's financial decisions, from the implementation of cashless tolling to the ongoing service area improvement project. The latter is being paid for with private funds, not state toll dollars.

"You're telling me that you need to raise tolls, but you're tearing down perfectly good (rest stops)," Seeland said.

Hoare explained that the toll hike is necessary because of increased expenses to maintain the Thruway. The authority is not included in the state budget, he noted, and the last toll increase was in 2010.

Another factor is the impact that COVID-19 had on the Thruway Authority. During the pandemic, the agency lost $136 million at a time when there were fewer people traveling and using the highway.

"We think that the proposed increase is very modest," Hoare said.

The other speaker at the public hearing was Matt Jones, an aide to Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, who represents a portion of the Syracuse area. Hunter was in Albany for legislative session and could not attend the hearing, so Jones read a statement from the assemblywoman.

Hunter acknowledged the need for an increase, but disagrees with "the disproportionately large burden that will be shouldered by the unbanked." Her concern is with the increased rate for tolls by mail users. For E-ZPass accounts, tolls are deducted from the user's checking account. Tolls by mail are sent to the vehicle's owner and they must return their payment.

The Thruway Authority will hold two more public hearings in Albany and Rockland counties over the next two weeks. A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 5.

The hearings are part of the Thruway Authority's process for implementing the toll hike plan. The authority's board will vote later this year on whether to proceed with the increases.