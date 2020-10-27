Locke asks voters if they want elected or appointed highway chief

Benson declined to comment when asked if he has concerns with the way the highway department has been operating. He said the town is waiting for the state Office of the Comptroller to finish up a recent audit of Locke finances, and it would be inappropriate for him to speak publicly before that report is released to the community.

Minutes of Locke Town Board meetings in the past year do reflect some tension between some board members and the highway superintendent.

According to minutes from the March meeting, the board voted 3-2 to opt out of the Cayuga County Shared Service Agreement, which has a component in which the county, towns and villages share public works equipment and operators. The minutes indicate that the town board wanted more documentation on how Locke was involved in that program.

"Mr. Benson stated that the town board members are looking for accountability concerning Shared Services," the minutes said. "They have asked for and not been provided with any pertinent figures."

The town board vote to put the highway superintendent question on the ballot took place in July, according to minutes. Benson and town board members Judi Burnett and Fred Mackey voted in favor of it, board member Mary Alice Stetz was opposed, and former Supervisor Craig Todd abstained.

Todd resigned from the supervisor's seat in September, but did not provide any reasons for doing so in his resignation letter. He did not return calls seeking comment. The board appointed Benson, who as Todd's deputy supervisor, to fill in for Todd for the remainder of the term and Benson thanked Todd for his service the community and wished him well.

Editor Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.