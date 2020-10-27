Locke asks voters if they want elected or appointed highway chief

While state and federal races fill ballots this year in Cayuga County, one town has an additional question for its voters: Should the person who runs the highway department be elected by the public or appointed by the town board?
The non-binding referendum has generated plenty of discussion in the town of Locke this election season.
The ballot question reads as follows: "Should the position of Locke Town Highway Superintendent be changed from an elected position to an appointed position, which would allow the Highway Superintendent to be appointed by the Town Board. Such change would become effective on January 1, 2022."
Acting town Supervisor Thane Benson told The Citizen that the town board voted to put the question on the ballot "to gauge the sentiment of the taxpayers." He said the results of the vote are not binding, but if a majority of the voters are in favor of the change, the town board could vote to move forward with the change.
Benson said a majority of the board members voted to put the question on this year's ballot because they were approached by some local residents asking them to do it. He said he is not endorsing either choice.
"There's good and bad to both," Benson said.
He said the proponents of the change have said an appointed highway superintendent would have more accountability to the town board. Under an elected highway superintendent, the board sets the highway department budget but the superintendent has the discretion in how to spend the money.
"The town board cannot directly direct the day-to-day operations," Benson said of an elected highway superintendent.
The person who is in the job currently, Peter Compton, said he has been serving in that role for 17.5 years, winning several re-election bids over that time span. He is against taking away the public's right to directly choose the highway superintendent and is trying to get his message out to the community.
"There's more accountability to the public, and you're working for the public, not the board," Compton told The Citizen.
Compton believes he's saved taxpayers money through the years with his stewardship of the highway department. He also has support from the head of the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways, who issued a statement in support of keeping the position elected.
"It does not seem wise to take the power from the people to elect and transfer that power to the Town Board," Alex Gregor, NYSAOTSOH president, said. "Under current New York State law, elected Town Highway Superintendents must be residents of the town. They are not only physically more accessible to the motoring public, but also more likely to be trusted and accessible when issues arise."
Compton said there's been a shift in the town board's approach to working with him in recent years as new board members have been elected into office.
Benson declined to comment when asked if he has concerns with the way the highway department has been operating. He said the town is waiting for the state Office of the Comptroller to finish up a recent audit of Locke finances, and it would be inappropriate for him to speak publicly before that report is released to the community.
Minutes of Locke Town Board meetings in the past year do reflect some tension between some board members and the highway superintendent.
According to minutes from the March meeting, the board voted 3-2 to opt out of the Cayuga County Shared Service Agreement, which has a component in which the county, towns and villages share public works equipment and operators. The minutes indicate that the town board wanted more documentation on how Locke was involved in that program.
"Mr. Benson stated that the town board members are looking for accountability concerning Shared Services," the minutes said. "They have asked for and not been provided with any pertinent figures."
The town board vote to put the highway superintendent question on the ballot took place in July, according to minutes. Benson and town board members Judi Burnett and Fred Mackey voted in favor of it, board member Mary Alice Stetz was opposed, and former Supervisor Craig Todd abstained.
Todd resigned from the supervisor's seat in September, but did not provide any reasons for doing so in his resignation letter. He did not return calls seeking comment. The board appointed Benson, who as Todd's deputy supervisor, to fill in for Todd for the remainder of the term and Benson thanked Todd for his service the community and wished him well.
Editor Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
