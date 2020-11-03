Locke voters overwhelmingly vote to keep elected highway superintendent

Locke voters made clear where they stand on having an elected highway superintendent: They want to keep it.

A ballot question for voters in the town asked if the town should switch from an elected highway department leader to one who would be appointed by the Locke Town Board. Voters said they were against a switch by a vote of 589 to 131.

The non-binding referendum was added to the town's ballots after a majority of the town board voted to add it during a July meeting. Acting supervisor Thane Benson said some town residents requested the ballot question, as some have raised concerns about making the highway department more accountable to the town board.

But because the highway superintendent in Locke is elected, that person has the authority to decide how to run the department and spend the funds allocated under the town budget, which is set by the town board.

Benson, who did not publicly endorse either option for voters, said the result of this year's ballot question is non-binding; ultimately the town board still would need to approve the change.