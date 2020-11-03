 Skip to main content
Locke voters overwhelmingly vote to keep elected highway superintendent
Locke voters overwhelmingly vote to keep elected highway superintendent

Voting

Jim Hodges casts his vote at the Springport Fire department on Election Day Tuesday.

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

Locke voters made clear where they stand on having an elected highway superintendent: They want to keep it.

A ballot question for voters in the town asked if the town should switch from an elected highway department leader to one who would be appointed by the Locke Town Board. Voters said they were against a switch by a vote of 589 to 131.

The non-binding referendum was added to the town's ballots after a majority of the town board voted to add it during a July meeting. Acting supervisor Thane Benson said some town residents requested the ballot question, as some have raised concerns about making the highway department more accountable to the town board.

But because the highway superintendent in Locke is elected, that person has the authority to decide how to run the department and spend the funds allocated under the town budget, which is set by the town board.

Benson, who did not publicly endorse either option for voters, said the result of this year's ballot question is non-binding; ultimately the town board still would need to approve the change.

One of the town residents leading an effort to oppose such a change is the man who has held the elected post for more than 17 years, Peter Compton. He told The Citizen last month that he believes the highway department runs best with a person chosen by the voters at the helm.

"There's more accountability to the public, and you're working for the public, not the board," Compton told The Citizen. He had support for his position from the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways.

In other contest Cayuga County town races:

• In a race to fill a vacancy for the town of Ira highway superintendent, Republican Michael Travis defeated Democrat Steven Hoag, 647 to 255.

• A battle to fill a vacancy for the town of Sterling supervisor resulted in Republican Scott Crawford winning with 877 votes. Democratic challenger Amy D'Angelo received 340.

