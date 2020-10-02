Log Cabin Republicans, GOP LGBT group, endorses John Katko for Congress

A group representing lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Republicans is once again supporting U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District race.
Log Cabin Republicans, which advocates for LGBT issues within the GOP, is endorsing Katko, R-Camillus, for the fourth time. The organization also backed the central New York congressman in his 2014 bid and 2016 and 2018 reelection campaigns.
Charles Moran, managing director and national spokesman for the Log Cabin Republicans, called Katko one of the group's strongest allies in Congress.
"From cosponsoring the Equality Act to supporting our men and women in uniform, Congressman Katko has a record that people on both sides of the aisle can be proud of," Moran said. "Congressman Katko is an ally we must have in Congress — he has our full support."
The Equality Act is a bill that was introduced in the House. It would prevent discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation. Katko not only voted for the measure, but he was one of three Republicans who signed on as a cosponsor.
Katko's cosponsorship of the bill and his vote drew criticism from New York conservatives. One group accused Katko and two other New York Republicans, U.S. Reps. Tom Reed and Elise Stefanik, of caving to "politically correct special interests."
Moran also praised Katko for supporting a resolution that expresses opposition to President Donald Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military. Katko voted for the resolution and was the lone GOP cosponsor.
In a statement, Katko said he's honored to have the Log Cabin Republicans' endorsement.
"We share a commitment to reducing the size of government, and ensuring freedom and equality under the law," Katko continued. "In Congress, I've worked to uphold my commitment to these principles by advancing commonsense legislation like the Equality Act, to prohibit discrimination and protect the rights afforded to all Americans."
Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County. His opponent is Democratic challenger Dana Balter, whom Katko defeated in the 2018 election.
