Log Cabin Republicans, GOP LGBT group, endorses John Katko for Congress

A group representing lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Republicans is once again supporting U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District race.

Log Cabin Republicans, which advocates for LGBT issues within the GOP, is endorsing Katko, R-Camillus, for the fourth time. The organization also backed the central New York congressman in his 2014 bid and 2016 and 2018 reelection campaigns.

Charles Moran, managing director and national spokesman for the Log Cabin Republicans, called Katko one of the group's strongest allies in Congress.

"From cosponsoring the Equality Act to supporting our men and women in uniform, Congressman Katko has a record that people on both sides of the aisle can be proud of," Moran said. "Congressman Katko is an ally we must have in Congress — he has our full support."

The Equality Act is a bill that was introduced in the House. It would prevent discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation. Katko not only voted for the measure, but he was one of three Republicans who signed on as a cosponsor.