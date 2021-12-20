Longtime SUNY Oswego president named interim SUNY chancellor

Deborah Stanley planned to retire at the end of the year, but now she will, on a temporary basis, lead the State University of New York.

Stanley, who served as SUNY Oswego president for 25 years, was named interim chancellor by the SUNY Board of Trustees on Monday. She will succeed Dr. Jim Malatras, who was appointed chancellor in August 2020. Malatra announced his resignation earlier this month. His last day is Jan. 14. Stanley will take over as interim chancellor on Jan. 15.

"SUNY has a long and rich history of providing students the opportunity and access to the highest quality education at our premier colleges and research institutions, and President Stanley is the right educator at the right time to lead this prestigious university system," said Merryl Tisch, chair of the SUNY Board of Trustees."

Stanley was appointed SUNY Oswego president in 1997 after two years as the school's interim leader. At Oswego, she oversaw the creation of the college's School of Communication, Media, and the Arts. She also led the establishment of the college's campus in Syracuse. Under her leadership, the number of full-time faculty members has grown by 41 over the last five years.

Her other accomplishments include creating the Oswego Guarantee, which ensures classes will be available for students to finish their degree programs in four years with no increase in the cost of meals or room and board, and a campus improvement program that has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into construction projects.

In addition to serving as SUNY Oswego president, Stanley co-chaired SUNY's Mental Health and Wellness Task Force, was a member of the American Council on Education's board of directors, and a former chair of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities board of directors.

Stanley has served as chair of CenterState CEO's board and is a co-chair of the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council.

In May, Stanley announced her retirement. But with Malatras' abrupt departure, she will, for now, stay with SUNY.

"During my tenure at SUNY, I have had the great pleasure of collaborating with exemplary leaders at all levels throughout our system, and it is an incredible honor to continue that work with the SUNY Board of Trustees and our campus presidents," Stanley said. "I do not take lightly our responsibility to make sure we are providing a safe and welcoming environment that allows our students to grow academically and provide the foundation to pursue and reach their goals and dreams.

"During this leadership transition, their success will be my highest priority, and I look forward to leading this great university system to new heights."

Stanley will serve until a permanent chancellor is appointed. The SUNY Board of Trustees will launch a global search in January and will work with an executive search firm to "identify, recruit, and encourage potential candidates; review the qualifications of applicants; and verify the credentials of all finalists," according to a news release.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.