Low-income families may need to sign up for new $300 child tax credits

So when Bammert advises her clients, she asks if they got a pandemic stimulus check, another benefit delivered by the IRS. If they didn't get one, she'll advise them to do so, and then they'll be eligible to get the new child tax credit.

"And they’ll say, 'what’s that?' And I say, 'it’s like 300 dollars a month.' And they go, 'OK!'"

North Country Ministry and other not-for-profits have been reaching out to people on low incomes, including young families, people with disabilities, the elderly, so they sign up in time to get the checks.

But Bammert says it’s not easy. "There is a distrust in the North Country of the government. I do find there are a lot of people who are like, I don’t want the government to know my business," she says.

There are also people with limited internet access, or problems reading and writing. So Bammert says direct reach out on how the child tax credit can make a difference in people’s lives is key.

"'You’ve been having a lot of troubles with your truck. And if you have transportation, you can get to work. This extra funding can make a big change for your family.' Then, they’re a little more open to going through those steps."

The new child tax credit kicks in in mid-July and comes monthly until the end of the year. Some lawmakers want to make it permanent. There’s a link online to make sure you’re signed up. Advocates are pushing hard to help people take that step.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0