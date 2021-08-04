Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul rips Cuomo's 'repulsive and unlawful behavior' toward women

In a rebuke of her running mate, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul slammed Gov. Andrew Cuomo after an independent investigation found he sexually harassed at least 11 women and violated federal and state laws in the process.
Hochul, who was elected lieutenant governor alongside Cuomo in 2014 and reelected in 2018, issued a statement after state Attorney General Letitia James, who oversaw the inquiry, released a report detailing the sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo.
"Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service," Hochul said. "The attorney general's investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward."
The 11 women included current and former aides to Cuomo, including Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan. Boylan, the investigation found, was also the target of retaliation by Cuomo's office.
There were also some new accounts detailed in the report. A female state trooper assigned to Cuomo's protective detail told investigators that the governor sexually harassed her on multiple occasions.
Cuomo on Tuesday denied any inappropriate touching or making sexual advances toward women. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from President Joe Biden and other Democrats, he is not stepping down.
The state Assembly, which was already conducting an impeachment investigation, could expedite that process based on the attorney general's report.
"No one is above the law," Hochul said. "Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps."
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has signaled that his chamber will move forward with the impeachment inquiry. Assembly Democrats met Tuesday after James released the report. Based on that conference, Heastie said it's clear that Cuomo "has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office."
A simple majority of the 150-member Assembly is required to impeach the governor. If Cuomo is impeached, there will be a trial. The court will consist of every state senator — except Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins — and the seven state Court of Appeals judges. A two-thirds vote of the court is required to convict the governor and remove him from office.
If it reaches that point, Hochul would become governor. It's one reason why she declined to comment on the process in her statement Tuesday.
