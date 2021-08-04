Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul rips Cuomo's 'repulsive and unlawful behavior' toward women

The state Assembly, which was already conducting an impeachment investigation, could expedite that process based on the attorney general's report.

"No one is above the law," Hochul said. "Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps."

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has signaled that his chamber will move forward with the impeachment inquiry. Assembly Democrats met Tuesday after James released the report. Based on that conference, Heastie said it's clear that Cuomo "has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office."

A simple majority of the 150-member Assembly is required to impeach the governor. If Cuomo is impeached, there will be a trial. The court will consist of every state senator — except Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins — and the seven state Court of Appeals judges. A two-thirds vote of the court is required to convict the governor and remove him from office.

If it reaches that point, Hochul would become governor. It's one reason why she declined to comment on the process in her statement Tuesday.

