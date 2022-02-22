MacBain running for NY Assembly seat to bring 'fair share' back to Cayuga County

As a retired educator and school administrator, Bruce MacBain has long been committed to public service.

Now, he wants to continue that work in a different arena.

MacBain, of Auburn, is seeking the Democratic nomination in the newly drawn 126th Assembly District. The district includes the city of Auburn and towns of Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Mentz, Owasco, Sennett and Throop in Cayuga County. Towns in western and southern Onondaga County are also part of the district.

The Onondaga County Democratic Committee endorsed MacBain on Thursday. The Cayuga County Democratic Committee will meet this week to designate candidates.

If elected, one of MacBain's top priorities is education. He was an educator for 31 years and the longtime middle and high school principal in the Moravia school district.

MacBain told The Citizen that he thinks his educational background will help him represent his constituents.

"I tend to be drawn to issues that look to the future, and especially ones that create a brighter one for our children," he said.

Moravia is among the Cayuga County school districts that have dealt with state funding inequities over the years. While the state is working to fully fund the foundation aid formula, which determines the base aid for school districts, MacBain wants to ensure the schools receive their fair share.

He also hopes to address what he described as "new issues" affecting education, such as learning gaps, social-emotional learning and teacher burnout.

Aside from education, the environment is a high priority. He wants to ensure that there is clean drinking water for the communities he would represent in the state Legislature.

The region's access to water should also be viewed as a commodity, according to MacBain. He thinks it will be more valuable as watersheds dry up in other parts of the country.

Most of all, he wants to meet people. Now that he's retired, he has time to attend local government meetings or have conversations with business owners and farmers.

"I want to be visible in every town," he said.

He did address the end of his tenure at Moravia. He was placed on administrative leave for reasons that have never been disclosed. In July 2021, he agreed to retire in exchange for $382,000 and lifetime health insurance benefits. A confidentiality agreement was part of that deal.

Because of the confidentiality clause, MacBain could not provide any details about the circumstances surrounding his early retirement. However, he said he did not do anything illegal or immoral.

"I'm proud of my accomplishments and my career at Moravia," he added.

With his career in education behind him, he's now focused on his first run for elective office. If he wins the Democratic nomination, he will face Assemblyman John Lemondes, a LaFayette Republican.

MacBain is excited about the possibility of serving in the state Legislature for another reason. State and local governments in New York have received huge sums of federal dollars. The funding could improve infrastructure, help schools and municipalities still reeling from the pandemic.

"We need to take advantage of this opportunity," he said. "Let's make sure that (the 126th Assembly District) gets its share."

