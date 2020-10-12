Manktelow, Comegys to square off in Cayuga County debate

The first in a series of four televised debates featuring candidates for state Legislature districts will be shown this week in the Cayuga County area.

A forum for the state Assembly's 130th District will be produced by students at Cayuga Community College and first shown on Spectrum cable channel 12 at 7 p.m.

Republican incumbent Assembly Brian Manktelow and Democratic challenger Scott Comegys will be asked questions by The Citizen's executive editor, Jeremy Boyer, with Guy Cosentino moderating. A replay of that forum will be available on the same channel at 8 p.m. Thursday, and at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via the Auburn Regional Access Media feed.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Cosentino will interview New York 24th Congressional District candidate Dana Balter, the Democratic who is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. John Katko. The congressman declined to participate in a CCC forum this year, and the candidate on the Working Families Party line, Steve Williams, did not respond to the invitation. The Balter interview also will be shown at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday on the ARMA feed channels, as well as at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, on Spectrum 12.