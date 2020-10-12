Manktelow, Comegys to square off in Cayuga County debate

The first in a series of four televised debates featuring candidates for state Legislature districts will be shown this week in the Cayuga County area.
A forum for the state Assembly's 130th District will be produced by students at Cayuga Community College and first shown on Spectrum cable channel 12 at 7 p.m.
Republican incumbent Assembly Brian Manktelow and Democratic challenger Scott Comegys will be asked questions by The Citizen's executive editor, Jeremy Boyer, with Guy Cosentino moderating. A replay of that forum will be available on the same channel at 8 p.m. Thursday, and at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via the Auburn Regional Access Media feed.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Cosentino will interview New York 24th Congressional District candidate Dana Balter, the Democratic who is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. John Katko. The congressman declined to participate in a CCC forum this year, and the candidate on the Working Families Party line, Steve Williams, did not respond to the invitation. The Balter interview also will be shown at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday on the ARMA feed channels, as well as at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, on Spectrum 12.
Audio from all of the shows is broadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturday on the college’s station, WDWN–89.1 FM.
The Citizen will also have all of the candidate forums available for viewing any time at auburnpub.com.
The schedule for debates at CCC in future weeks is as follows:
Tuesday, Oct. 20: Candidates for the 51st Senate District, Democrat Jim Barber and Republican Peter Oberacker. Both are vying to fill the vacancy being left by longtime state. Sen. James Seward.
Thursday, Oct. 22: Candidates for the 50th Senate District, Democrat John Mannion and Republican Angi Renna. They are running to fill the seat open due to the resignation of former state Sen. Robert Antonacci, who was elected to a judicial seat in 2019.
Tuesday, Oct. 27: Candidates for the 126th Assembly District, Democrat Dia Carabajal and Republican John Lemondes. They are vying to fill the open seat being left by retiring state Assembly Gary Finch.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.