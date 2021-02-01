Mannion chairs first NY Senate committee meeting, advances two bills he sponsored

Martucci praised Mannion for introducing the bill to ensure the state Legislature has a say in the closure of any facilities.

"In the midst of the pandemic, the last thing we should be doing is looking to close facilities and eliminate the good-paying jobs from places like the Hudson Valley," he said.

State Sen. Fred Akshar, a Binghamton-area Republican, also lauded Mannion's bill. He added that he's looking forward to working with Mannion on the committee.

"There are often times, I think, in state government politics comes into play in much of what we do," he said. "But in this space, I think that there is much that we can accomplish regardless of our political persuasion."

The committee advanced the bill, which now heads to the full Senate for a vote.

A second bill introduced by Mannion was also advanced by the committee. He proposed the creation of an independent intellectual and developmental disability ombudsman program.