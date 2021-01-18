Mannion introduces first bill in NY Senate

Before New York closes any facility assisting those with developmental disabilities or mental illnesses, state Sen. John Mannion wants to ensure there is enough notice for families and workers.

The first bill introduced by Mannion, D-Geddes, would require legislative approval and notification one year before any state-run developmental disability, mental health or group home facility closes.

The legislation falls within the jurisdiction of the Senate Developmental Disabilities Committee, which Mannion chairs.

"It's just to make sure that we don't allow for some rapid decisions to try to save a few dollars in the budget that would greatly disrupt people who need stability and care," Mannion said.

Mannion told The Citizen that one reason he decided to introduce the bill is the past attempt to close the state-run Hutchings Psychiatric Center in Syracuse. The state backed off and didn't close the facility, but the freshman senator believes it would've been ill-advised to shutter the facility because of the people it serves.