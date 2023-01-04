Mannion, May named NY Senate committee chairs

State Sen. Rachel May, Cayuga County's new representative, will lead a committee focusing on Auburn, Syracuse and other upstate New York cities.

May, D-Syracuse, has been named chair of the Senate Cities II Committee by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. The committee was created to address issues affecting upstate cities. There is a separate Senate Cities Committee for New York City matters.

It's a new assignment for May, who previously led the Senate Aging Committee. She will continue to chair the Legislative Commission on Rural Resources.

"Upstate New York's cities have a proud history of innovation, industry, progressive social movements and vibrant culture," May said in a statement. "Our urban centers also have many shared challenges, notably concentrated poverty, racial segregation, food deserts and scarcity of affordable housing and public transportation."

It was May's idea to establish a committee specifically for upstate New York cities. The committee was chaired by state Sen. Jeremy Cooney, who is now chair of the Senate Committee on Procurement and Contracts.

The committee will allow May to work on important issues for the 48th Senate District. The district, which is comprised of Cayuga and part of Onondaga counties, includes the cities of Auburn and Syracuse.

"Since entering the Senate in 2019, I have been a fierce advocate for Syracuse, championing legislation on housing and environmental justice and securing investments in a county-wide STEAM school, bus rapid transit and job training for a diverse workforce," May said. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to turn a spotlight on building and celebrating healthy, safe, thriving urban communities across the state."

Another central New York senator, state Sen. John Mannion, will remain as chair of the Senate Disabilities Committee. He was named chair of the committee in 2021.

Mannion, D-Geddes, will also serve on the agriculture, education, energy, environment, health and library committees.

"We stood up a brand new Senate Disabilities Committee during the height of the pandemic and over the past two years worked tirelessly to be a powerful voice and driver of positive change for vulnerable New Yorkers and their families," Mannion said in a statement.

"I'm thrilled to continue this vital work while expanding my portfolio to a number of important new committees, including energy, health and agriculture, that reflect the needs of the 50th Senate District and align with my expertise in science and education policy."

Mannion, who represented parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, now represents the 50th district that includes parts of Onondaga and Oswego counties.