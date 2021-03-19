Mannion, NY senators to Cuomo: Lift COVID-19 vaccine limits on pharmacies

A group of New York state senators wants Gov. Andrew Cuomo to lift the limits on who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies.

While most clinics can accept anyone eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, pharmacies are limited to teachers and people age 60 and older. Cuomo announced last week that state- and county-run sites could accept all eligible residents, but the rules for pharmacies remained in place.

In a letter signed by more than 30 Democratic state senators, including Auburn-area state Sen. John Mannion, the lawmakers asked Cuomo to lift the restrictions on pharmacies.

"Removing this limitation will allow the state to streamline its existing vaccination program, provide logical uniformity to individuals navigating vaccine access, and increase the rate at which we are able to safely vaccinate vulnerable populations," the legislators wrote.

The lawmakers added that the request "aligns with the Centers for Disease Control's Federal Retail Pharmacy Program." According to the CDC's website, the program is prioritizing child care and school staff in March. It is left to the states to decide which other populations will be served by pharmacies.

