Mannion, NY senators to Cuomo: Lift COVID-19 vaccine limits on pharmacies

A group of New York state senators wants Gov. Andrew Cuomo to lift the limits on who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies.
While most clinics can accept anyone eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, pharmacies are limited to teachers and people age 60 and older. Cuomo announced last week that state- and county-run sites could accept all eligible residents, but the rules for pharmacies remained in place.
In a letter signed by more than 30 Democratic state senators, including Auburn-area state Sen. John Mannion, the lawmakers asked Cuomo to lift the restrictions on pharmacies.
"Removing this limitation will allow the state to streamline its existing vaccination program, provide logical uniformity to individuals navigating vaccine access, and increase the rate at which we are able to safely vaccinate vulnerable populations," the legislators wrote.
The lawmakers added that the request "aligns with the Centers for Disease Control's Federal Retail Pharmacy Program." According to the CDC's website, the program is prioritizing child care and school staff in March. It is left to the states to decide which other populations will be served by pharmacies.
One concern legislators expressed is that, with an increased supply available, doses could be wasted. State Sen. Jeremy Cooney, a Rochester Democrat who led the letter to Cuomo, said the "confusing rules" for pharmacists need to be removed.
"I have spoken with my colleagues across the state, and we urge Governor Cuomo to update state guidelines immediately to expand access to this lifesaving vaccine and get more New Yorkers vaccinated."
Pharmacies support lifting the restrictions. Steve Moore, the board chairman of the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York, believes that pharmacies can play an important role in expanding vaccination options across the state.
"There is no medical or practical need to distinguish between vaccine doses for pharmacists or other providers," Moore said.
More than 4.9 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state Department of Health. More than 2.5 million residents are fully vaccinated.
There are three vaccines available: Johnson & Johnson, which is a single-dose vaccination, Moderna and Pfizer. Moderna and Pfizer are two-dose vaccines, with the second dose administered a few weeks after the first.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.